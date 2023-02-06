Chesterfield v Woking LIVE: Referee, odds, predicted line-ups and build-up to big National League clash
It’s a big game at the top of the National League tonight as fourth-placed Chesterfield host Woking in third (7.45pm KO).
The Spireites have lost their last two without scoring a goal so they will be keen to put that right this evening.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will provide all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Chesterfield v Woking: LIVE UPDATES
Key Events
- Latest score: Chesterfield 0 v 0 Woking (7.45pm KO)
- Spireites 4th; Cards 3rd
I’ll go for the one change with King returning for Sheckleford.
I wouldn’t be surprised to see Fitzsimons return in goal either.
I would like to see Dobra back on the left as well but we shall see.
(4-2-3-1) Covolan; King, Palmer, Grimes, Horton; Oldaker, Banks; Mandeville, Colclough, Dobra; Quigley.
Subs: Maguire, Sheckleford, Jones, Akinola, Uchegbulam.
Woking have former Spireite Jim Kellermann in their ranks and he could start tonight.
The midielder has been a regular this season, making 26 league appearances, scoring twice.
Chesterfield have the third best home record but Woking have the third best away record.
The Cards have won eight, drew two and lost four on the road.
They lost 1-0 at Eastleigh on Saturday but before that they had won six in a row and seven out of eight overall.
Chesterfield have won 11 out of 13 at the Technique this season, including seven in a row in the league.
Referee: Lewis Smith (He was in charge for Chesterfield’s 2-0 win at Oldham and 2-1 defeat at Eastleigh).
Assistant referee: David Hunt
Assistant referee: Stuart Richardson
Fourth official: Michael Crusham