Leaders Chesterfield host relegation-threatened Woking in the National League tonight (7.45pm KO).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 06:00 GMT
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Chesterfield 0 v 0 Woking: LIVE UPDATES (7.45pm KO)

11:20 GMT

Our Spireites predicted line-up

Tyrer; King, Palmer, Grimes, Horton; Oldaker, Naylor; Mandeville, Banks, Dobra; Grigg.

Subs: Williams, Jones, Berry, Jacobs, Quigley.

11:19 GMTUpdated 13:25 GMT

Spireites injury news

Ryan Colclough (ankle) and Miguel Freckleton (hamstring) are definitely not available.

Ryheem Sheckleford (shin) is a major doubt.

11:18 GMT

Doyle searching for first win

New Woking manager Michael Doyle, who played under Paul Cook at Portsmouth, has drawn two and lost two since taking over so far.

They haven't played since January 6, with their last two matches being postponed.

11:15 GMT

Cards in poor form

Woking have only won one of their last 12 games in all competitions.

Their last victory was a 2-1 away win at Dorking Wanderers on December 16.

11:12 GMT

Woking's away form

They are struggling near the bottom but their away form is pretty good.

They have won five, drawn three and lost six (10th best away record in the league)

11:10 GMT

Match officials

Referee: Dean Watson (he was in charge of Chesterfield's 1-0 win against Leyton Orient in the FA Cup this season)

Assistant referee: Jamie Waters

Assistant referee: Stephen Rushworth

Fourth official: Gareth Thomas

11:08 GMT

Odds

Chesterfield: 1/4

Draw: 17/4

Woking: 8/1

(Sky Bet)

11:07 GMT

Hello!

And welcome to our live matchday blog as Chesterfield host Woking this evening.

Stay tuned as we bring you everything you need to know.

