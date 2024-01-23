Chesterfield v Woking LIVE: Predicted Spireites line-up, referee and odds ahead of National League clash
and live on Freeview channel 276
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Chesterfield 0 v 0 Woking: LIVE UPDATES (7.45pm KO)
Our Spireites predicted line-up
Tyrer; King, Palmer, Grimes, Horton; Oldaker, Naylor; Mandeville, Banks, Dobra; Grigg.
Subs: Williams, Jones, Berry, Jacobs, Quigley.
Spireites injury news
Ryan Colclough (ankle) and Miguel Freckleton (hamstring) are definitely not available.
Ryheem Sheckleford (shin) is a major doubt.
Doyle searching for first win
New Woking manager Michael Doyle, who played under Paul Cook at Portsmouth, has drawn two and lost two since taking over so far.
They haven't played since January 6, with their last two matches being postponed.
Cards in poor form
Woking have only won one of their last 12 games in all competitions.
Their last victory was a 2-1 away win at Dorking Wanderers on December 16.
Woking's away form
They are struggling near the bottom but their away form is pretty good.
They have won five, drawn three and lost six (10th best away record in the league)
Match officials
Referee: Dean Watson (he was in charge of Chesterfield's 1-0 win against Leyton Orient in the FA Cup this season)
Assistant referee: Jamie Waters
Assistant referee: Stephen Rushworth
Fourth official: Gareth Thomas
Odds
Chesterfield: 1/4
Draw: 17/4
Woking: 8/1
(Sky Bet)
Hello!
And welcome to our live matchday blog as Chesterfield host Woking this evening.
Stay tuned as we bring you everything you need to know.