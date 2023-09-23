Chesterfield v Wealdstone LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from National League clash
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Chesterfield 0 v 0 Wealdstone: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
Expected crowd
Is expected to be about 7,200 today.
Big blow for Wealdstone
Wealdstone are without their top scorer, Tahvon Campbell, who has scored five goals this season, today.
How the visitors line-up
Quick take on the team news
A couple more changes than expected, perhaps with Rochdale in mind. King returns after missing the last three. First start for Banks since August 12. Jacobs back from suspension. Berry’s first home start. Curtis drops out of the squad.
Chesterfield team news confirmed - four changes
Four changes from the win against Halifax on Tuesday night.
IN: King, Banks, Jacobs, Berry.
OUT: Naylor (suspended), Oldaker, Colclough, Dobra.
Tyrer; King, Williams, Grimes, Freckleton; Jones, Banks; Mandeville, Jacobs, Berry; Grigg.
Subs: Palmer, Oldaker, Dobra, Colclough, Quigs.
Our Blues predicted line-up
Tyrer; Mandeville, Williams, Grimes, Freckleton; Jones, Banks; Jacobs, Dobra, Colclough; Grigg.
Subs: Palmer, Oldaker, Berry, Curtis, Quigley.
Spireites squad news
Tom Naylor is suspended but Michael Jacobs is back from his one-match ban.
Ryheem Sheckleford (hamstring) remains unavailable.
Wealdstone’s away form
So far this season they drawn at Eastleigh and Bromley, and lost at Aldershot, Hartlepool and Dorking.
They have lost three in a row on the road.
Wealdstone’s top scorer
Is former Woking striker, Tahvon Campbell, who has scored five goals this season.
He scored a couple of goals against the Spireites in September 2021 in a 3-1 win for the Cards.
He is on a season-long loan from Rochdale.
Form guide
Chesterfield: WWWWW
Wealdstone: LLWDL