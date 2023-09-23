News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield v Wealdstone LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from National League clash

Chesterfield will be aiming to record their sixth win on the bounce when they host Wealdstone today (3pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2023, 13:52 BST
Chesterfield v Wealdstone - live updates.Chesterfield v Wealdstone - live updates.
Chesterfield v Wealdstone - live updates.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Chesterfield 0 v 0 Wealdstone: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

14:41 BST

Expected crowd

Is expected to be about 7,200 today.

14:17 BST

Big blow for Wealdstone

Wealdstone are without their top scorer, Tahvon Campbell, who has scored five goals this season, today.

14:16 BST

How the visitors line-up

14:10 BST

Quick take on the team news

A couple more changes than expected, perhaps with Rochdale in mind. King returns after missing the last three. First start for Banks since August 12. Jacobs back from suspension. Berry’s first home start. Curtis drops out of the squad.

14:00 BST

Chesterfield team news confirmed - four changes

Four changes from the win against Halifax on Tuesday night.

IN: King, Banks, Jacobs, Berry.

OUT: Naylor (suspended), Oldaker, Colclough, Dobra.

Tyrer; King, Williams, Grimes, Freckleton; Jones, Banks; Mandeville, Jacobs, Berry; Grigg.

Subs: Palmer, Oldaker, Dobra, Colclough, Quigs.

Fri, 22 Sep, 2023, 12:23 BST

Our Blues predicted line-up

Tyrer; Mandeville, Williams, Grimes, Freckleton; Jones, Banks; Jacobs, Dobra, Colclough; Grigg.

Subs: Palmer, Oldaker, Berry, Curtis, Quigley.

Fri, 22 Sep, 2023, 12:22 BST

Spireites squad news

Tom Naylor is suspended but Michael Jacobs is back from his one-match ban.

Ryheem Sheckleford (hamstring) remains unavailable.

Fri, 22 Sep, 2023, 12:20 BST

Wealdstone’s away form

So far this season they drawn at Eastleigh and Bromley, and lost at Aldershot, Hartlepool and Dorking.

They have lost three in a row on the road.

Fri, 22 Sep, 2023, 12:19 BST

Wealdstone’s top scorer

Is former Woking striker, Tahvon Campbell, who has scored five goals this season.

He scored a couple of goals against the Spireites in September 2021 in a 3-1 win for the Cards.

He is on a season-long loan from Rochdale.

Fri, 22 Sep, 2023, 12:16 BST

Form guide

Chesterfield: WWWWW

Wealdstone: LLWDL

Related topics:ChesterfieldWealdstoneNational League