Chesterfield v Wealdstone LIVE: Spireites lead after scoring two quick-fire goals in National League clash

Chesterfield will be aiming to record their sixth win on the bounce when they host Wealdstone today (3pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2023, 16:37 BST
Chesterfield v Wealdstone - live updates.Chesterfield v Wealdstone - live updates.
Chesterfield v Wealdstone - live updates.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

FT: Chesterfield 3 v 2 Wealdstone: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

Show new updates
16:57 BSTUpdated 16:58 BST

A sixth win in a row!

FT: Chesterfield 3 v 2 Wealdstone

The Spireites score three times in the second-half to record a sixth successive victory.

They remain top.

A clinical second-half.

More reaction coming up on the DT website.

16:56 BST

Goal for Wealdstone: 3-2

But only seconds remain.

16:50 BST

Tyrer saves from Dyer

Good save down to his right.

3-1.

16:49 BST

Six minutes added

3-1.

16:46 BST

Chances

For Mandeville and Dobra.

Town searching for a fourth goal.

16:42 BST

Tyrer

Saves with his legs from Abdulmalik.

16:36 BST

Third Spireites sub - 77 minutes

Jacobs off, Dobra on.

16:34 BST

Chance for Quigley

But Ward saves with his legs.

3-1 on 75 minutes.

16:29 BSTUpdated 16:30 BST

Spireites subs - 70 minutes

Grigg off, Quigley on.

Berry off, Colclough on.

16:29 BST

GOOOOAAAALLLL!!! 3-1

JACOBS!!!

And just like that, Chesterfield lead 3-1. Jacobs shows superb composure to net his first goal for the club.

Two quick-fire goal for the hosts.

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
