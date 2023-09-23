News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield v Wealdstone LIVE: Odds, referee and build-up to kick-off in National League

Chesterfield will be aiming to record their sixth win on the bounce when they host Wealdstone today (3pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 06:00 BST
Chesterfield v Wealdstone - live updates.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Chesterfield 0 v 0 Wealdstone: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

Show new updates
12:23 BST

Our Blues predicted line-up

Tyrer; Mandeville, Williams, Grimes, Freckleton; Jones, Banks; Jacobs, Dobra, Colclough; Grigg.

Subs: Palmer, Oldaker, Berry, Curtis, Quigley.

12:22 BST

Spireites squad news

Tom Naylor is suspended but Michael Jacobs is back from his one-match ban.

Ryheem Sheckleford (hamstring) remains unavailable.

12:20 BST

Wealdstone’s away form

So far this season they drawn at Eastleigh and Bromley, and lost at Aldershot, Hartlepool and Dorking.

They have lost three in a row on the road.

12:19 BST

Wealdstone’s top scorer

Is former Woking striker, Tahvon Campbell, who has scored five goals this season.

He scored a couple of goals against the Spireites in September 2021 in a 3-1 win for the Cards.

He is on a season-long loan from Rochdale.

12:16 BST

Form guide

Chesterfield: WWWWW

Wealdstone: LLWDL

12:16 BST

Match officials

Referee: James Westgate

Assistant referee: Thomas Cooke

Assistant referee:Ryan McILravey

Fourth official: Connor Everard

12:14 BST

Odds

Chesterfield: 4/11

Draw: 19/5

Wealdstone: 21/4

(Sky Bet)

12:13 BST

It’s matchday!

Chesterfield return to action against Wealdstone today and we will bring you everything you need to know.

Related topics:ChesterfieldWealdstoneNational League