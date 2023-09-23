Chesterfield v Wealdstone LIVE: Odds, referee and build-up to kick-off in National League
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Chesterfield 0 v 0 Wealdstone: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
Our Blues predicted line-up
Tyrer; Mandeville, Williams, Grimes, Freckleton; Jones, Banks; Jacobs, Dobra, Colclough; Grigg.
Subs: Palmer, Oldaker, Berry, Curtis, Quigley.
Spireites squad news
Tom Naylor is suspended but Michael Jacobs is back from his one-match ban.
Ryheem Sheckleford (hamstring) remains unavailable.
Wealdstone’s away form
So far this season they drawn at Eastleigh and Bromley, and lost at Aldershot, Hartlepool and Dorking.
They have lost three in a row on the road.
Wealdstone’s top scorer
Is former Woking striker, Tahvon Campbell, who has scored five goals this season.
He scored a couple of goals against the Spireites in September 2021 in a 3-1 win for the Cards.
He is on a season-long loan from Rochdale.
Form guide
Chesterfield: WWWWW
Wealdstone: LLWDL
Match officials
Referee: James Westgate
Assistant referee: Thomas Cooke
Assistant referee:Ryan McILravey
Fourth official: Connor Everard
Odds
Chesterfield: 4/11
Draw: 19/5
Wealdstone: 21/4
(Sky Bet)
It’s matchday!
Chesterfield return to action against Wealdstone today and we will bring you everything you need to know.