News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’
3 hours ago Greta Van Fleet announce huge tour - how to buy tickets
4 hours ago BAFTA’s ‘Memorable TV Moment Award’ nominations - full list
7 hours ago Bebe Rexha is bringing her groundbreaking tour to the UK
7 hours ago Climate activists to ‘step up’ disruption if ultimatums are not met
8 hours ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return
Live

Chesterfield v Torquay United LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from National League encounter

Chesterfield are aiming for a third straight win when they host relegation-threatened Torquay United on Tuesday night.

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 18th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 18:37 BST
Chesterfield v Torquay United - live updates.Chesterfield v Torquay United - live updates.
Chesterfield v Torquay United - live updates.

The Spireites are in the driving seat to finish third in the table with three games remaining.

The Gulls are fourth from bottom, but have won five on the bounce, to give themselves a chance of avoiding the drop.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will provide you with all the build-up, team news and updates.

Chesterfield v Torquay United: LIVE UPDATES

Show new updates
18:59 BST

How the visitors line-up

18:45 BSTUpdated 19:17 BST

Chesterfield team news confirmed

Two changes from the win against Eastleigh on Saturday.

IN: Dallas & McCallum

OUT: Jones & Quigley

Akinola is back on the bench. Jones and Asante not in the squad. We will ask why after the game.

4-2-3-1: Fitzsimons; King, Palmer, Grimes, Maguire; Oldaker, Banks; Mandeville, Dallas, Colclough; McCallum.

Subs: Horton, Williams, Akinola, Uchegbulam, Quigley.

18:27 BST

Great night for footy

Mon, 17 Apr, 2023, 14:46 BST

Our predicted Blues line-up

We’ll predict the one change with Dallas replacing Quigley.

4-2-3-1: Fitzsimons; King, Palmer, Grimes, Maguire; Jones, Banks; Mandeville, Oldaker, Colclough; Dallas.

Subs: Horton, Uchegbulam, Asante, Quigley, Mccallum.

Mon, 17 Apr, 2023, 14:43 BST

Spireites injury news

Armando Dobra (hamstring) has a ‘slim chance’ of being involved tonight but is more of a doubt, according to Danny Webb.

Ollie Banks (knee) should be okay, as should Mike Jones (tightness).

Mon, 17 Apr, 2023, 14:42 BST

Torquay away form

They are in the relegation zone but Gary Johnson’s men are 15th in the away table.

They have won six, drew four and lost 11 on the road.

Mon, 17 Apr, 2023, 14:39 BST

Chesterfield’s home record

The Spireites have the fourth best home record behind Wrexha, Notts County and Eastleigh.

Town have not been great on home soil in recent months, but they have won two of their last three at the Technique.

Mon, 17 Apr, 2023, 14:37 BST

Gulls’ top scorer

Is Aaron Jarvis, who has 15 goals in 36 appearances.

Mon, 17 Apr, 2023, 14:35 BSTUpdated 14:36 BST

Torquay form

The Gulls are fourth from bottom and two points from safety but they have won five successive matches to give themselves a chance of avoiding the drop.

Those wins have come against Boreham Wood, Scunthorpe, Eastleigh, Maidenhead and York - including three clean sheets.

Mon, 17 Apr, 2023, 14:33 BSTUpdated 14:34 BST

Match officials

Referee: Steven Copeland (he was in charge for the home wins against Wrexham and Altrincham and home loss to Oldham).

Assistant referee: Michael Johnson

Assistant referee: Martin Parker

Fourth official: Ian Johnston

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:Torquay UnitedChesterfieldNational LeagueSpireites