Chesterfield v Torquay United LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from National League encounter
Chesterfield are aiming for a third straight win when they host relegation-threatened Torquay United on Tuesday night.
The Spireites are in the driving seat to finish third in the table with three games remaining.
The Gulls are fourth from bottom, but have won five on the bounce, to give themselves a chance of avoiding the drop.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will provide you with all the build-up, team news and updates.
Chesterfield v Torquay United: LIVE UPDATES
How the visitors line-up
Chesterfield team news confirmed
Two changes from the win against Eastleigh on Saturday.
IN: Dallas & McCallum
OUT: Jones & Quigley
Akinola is back on the bench. Jones and Asante not in the squad. We will ask why after the game.
4-2-3-1: Fitzsimons; King, Palmer, Grimes, Maguire; Oldaker, Banks; Mandeville, Dallas, Colclough; McCallum.
Subs: Horton, Williams, Akinola, Uchegbulam, Quigley.
Great night for footy
Our predicted Blues line-up
We’ll predict the one change with Dallas replacing Quigley.
4-2-3-1: Fitzsimons; King, Palmer, Grimes, Maguire; Jones, Banks; Mandeville, Oldaker, Colclough; Dallas.
Subs: Horton, Uchegbulam, Asante, Quigley, Mccallum.
Spireites injury news
Armando Dobra (hamstring) has a ‘slim chance’ of being involved tonight but is more of a doubt, according to Danny Webb.
Ollie Banks (knee) should be okay, as should Mike Jones (tightness).
Torquay away form
They are in the relegation zone but Gary Johnson’s men are 15th in the away table.
They have won six, drew four and lost 11 on the road.
Chesterfield’s home record
The Spireites have the fourth best home record behind Wrexha, Notts County and Eastleigh.
Town have not been great on home soil in recent months, but they have won two of their last three at the Technique.
Gulls’ top scorer
Is Aaron Jarvis, who has 15 goals in 36 appearances.
Torquay form
The Gulls are fourth from bottom and two points from safety but they have won five successive matches to give themselves a chance of avoiding the drop.
Those wins have come against Boreham Wood, Scunthorpe, Eastleigh, Maidenhead and York - including three clean sheets.
Match officials
Referee: Steven Copeland (he was in charge for the home wins against Wrexham and Altrincham and home loss to Oldham).
Assistant referee: Michael Johnson
Assistant referee: Martin Parker
Fourth official: Ian Johnston