Chesterfield v Torquay United LIVE: Andy Dallas scores twice as Spireites get three in first-half
Chesterfield are aiming for a third straight win when they host relegation-threatened Torquay United on Tuesday night.
The Spireites are in the driving seat to finish third in the table with three games remaining.
The Gulls are fourth from bottom, but have won five on the bounce, to give themselves a chance of avoiding the drop.
Great save from Halstead
To tip over from Banks from the edge of the area.
Final Town sub - 80 minutes
Hat-trick hero Dallas comes off to a standing ovation and is replaced by Uchegbulam.
Goal for Torquay: 5-1
McGavin volleys in from inside the area.
Colclough goes close again
It rippled the net, the fans thought it was in, but it had gone just wide.
5-0 on 70 minutes.
Town subs - 67 minutes
Akinola and Quigley replace Oldaker and McCallum.
Almst 6-0
Colclough drags a shot just wide.
Town are running riot.
GOOOOAAAALLL!!! 5-0
DALLAS HAT-TRICK!
It’s 5-0 and Dallas completes his treble on the hour-mark, flicking the ball home neatly inside the area.
Good save by Fitzsimons
To deny Collins.
Almost one back for the visitors.
Halstead saves from Colclough
At his near post.
More goals in this for Town.
GOOOOAAAALLL!!! 4-0
MANDEVILLE!!!
The Spireites are showing no signs of taking their foot off the gas. Mandeville finishes from inside the area two minutes after the break. Goal difference could be key. 4-0.