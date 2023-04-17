News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield v Torquay United LIVE: Andy Dallas scores twice as Spireites get three in first-half

Chesterfield are aiming for a third straight win when they host relegation-threatened Torquay United on Tuesday night.

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 18th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 20:32 BST
Chesterfield v Torquay United - live updates.Chesterfield v Torquay United - live updates.
Chesterfield v Torquay United - live updates.

The Spireites are in the driving seat to finish third in the table with three games remaining.

The Gulls are fourth from bottom, but have won five on the bounce, to give themselves a chance of avoiding the drop.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will provide you with all the build-up, team news and updates.

Chesterfield v Torquay United: LIVE UPDATES

Show new updates
21:26 BST

Great save from Halstead

To tip over from Banks from the edge of the area.

21:25 BST

Final Town sub - 80 minutes

Hat-trick hero Dallas comes off to a standing ovation and is replaced by Uchegbulam.

21:24 BST

Goal for Torquay: 5-1

McGavin volleys in from inside the area.

21:15 BST

Colclough goes close again

It rippled the net, the fans thought it was in, but it had gone just wide.

5-0 on 70 minutes.

21:11 BST

Town subs - 67 minutes

Akinola and Quigley replace Oldaker and McCallum.

21:08 BST

Almst 6-0

Colclough drags a shot just wide.

Town are running riot.

21:06 BST

GOOOOAAAALLL!!! 5-0

DALLAS HAT-TRICK!

It’s 5-0 and Dallas completes his treble on the hour-mark, flicking the ball home neatly inside the area.

21:00 BST

Good save by Fitzsimons

To deny Collins.

Almost one back for the visitors.

20:58 BST

Halstead saves from Colclough

At his near post.

More goals in this for Town.

20:52 BST

GOOOOAAAALLL!!! 4-0

MANDEVILLE!!!

The Spireites are showing no signs of taking their foot off the gas. Mandeville finishes from inside the area two minutes after the break. Goal difference could be key. 4-0.

