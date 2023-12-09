News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield v Southport LIVE: Spireites come from a goal down to lead in FA Trophy clash

Chesterfield host National League North Southport in the FA Trophy third round today (3pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 9th Dec 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 9th Dec 2023, 16:07 GMT
Chesterfield v Southport - live updates.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates…

Chesterfield 6 v 1 Southport: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

17:01 GMT

Spireites hit six!

FT: Chesterfield 6 v 1 Southport A much-changed and youthful Town side progress to the FA Trophy fourth round. Academy players Jessop (2) and Mohiuddin on the scoresheet.

More reaction coming up on the DT website.

16:58 GMT

GOAL! 6-1

MOHIUDDIN! Another youngster gets on the scoresheet and it's a great long-range strike. 6-1!

16:53 GMT

Six minutes added

5-1.

16:45 GMT

GOAL! 5-1

JESSOP AGAIN!

Two goals in a couple of minutes for the youngster. He blasts home after a counter. What a moment for him. Chesterfield 5-1 up now.

16:45 GMT

GOAL! 4-1

JESSOP!

A goal on his senior debut for the youngster. 4-1. His cross somehow found its way in.

16:44 GMT

Huge chance for Southport

Watson squares the ball across goal but Morgan slides wide at the back stick.

16:38 GMT

Bennett fires over

From distance for Southport.

15 to go.

16:37 GMT

73

Still 3-1 to Chesterfield. Not much goalmouth action recently.

16:27 GMT

Big chance for 4-1

But Curtis slides the ball wide from a one-on-one.

16:25 GMT

Spireites sub - 60 mins

Berry off, Ali Mouiuddin comes on for his first senior appearance.

