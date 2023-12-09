Chesterfield v Southport LIVE: Build-up to kick-off ahead of FA Trophy clash
Chesterfield
Played a load of youngsters in this competition last season, which resulted in losing to Coalville Town, and they will probably take a simialr approach to team selection again today.
It's no secret that the FA Trophy is not a priority for the Spireites.
The away boss
Is former Morecambe, Rochdale and AFC Fylde manager, Jim Bentley.
He has been in charge since August.
Southport's away form
Southport have a decent away record this season - winning five and drawing two of their 11 matches on the road.
Today's opponents
Are 13th in the National League North - three points off the play-offs.
It's cup action again today as Chesterfield host Southport, of the National League North, in the FA Trophy third round.