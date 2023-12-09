News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield v Southport LIVE: Build-up to kick-off ahead of FA Trophy clash

Chesterfield host National League North Southport in the FA Trophy third round today (3pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 9th Dec 2023, 06:00 GMT
Chesterfield v Southport - live updates.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates…

Chesterfield 0 v 0 Southport: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

Thu, 07 Dec, 2023, 17:11 GMT

Chesterfield

Played a load of youngsters in this competition last season, which resulted in losing to Coalville Town, and they will probably take a simialr approach to team selection again today.

It's no secret that the FA Trophy is not a priority for the Spireites.

Thu, 07 Dec, 2023, 17:08 GMT

The away boss

Is former Morecambe, Rochdale and AFC Fylde manager, Jim Bentley.

He has been in charge since August.

Thu, 07 Dec, 2023, 17:05 GMT

Southport's away form

Southport have a decent away record this season - winning five and drawing two of their 11 matches on the road.

Thu, 07 Dec, 2023, 17:02 GMT

Today's opponents

Are 13th in the National League North - three points off the play-offs.

Thu, 07 Dec, 2023, 16:59 GMTUpdated 17:00 GMT

Welcome!

It's cup action again today as Chesterfield host Southport, of the National League North, in the FA Trophy third round.

