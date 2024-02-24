News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield v Rochdale LIVE: Will Grigg doubles Spireites' lead in front in National League clash

Chesterfield need just six more wins to seal their promotion back to the Football League.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 24th Feb 2024, 06:00 GMT
Updated 24th Feb 2024, 16:28 GMT
Chesterfield v Rochdale - live updates.Chesterfield v Rochdale - live updates.
Today the Spireites are at home to Rochdale and our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Chesterfield 2 v 1 Rochdale: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

16:31 GMT

Goal for Rochdale: 2-1

Tyrer saves from Mitchell but Mellor was there to score the rebound.

Game on.

20 minutes to go.

16:27 GMT

GOOOOOOAAALLLL!!! 2-0

GRIGG!!!

2-0 to Chesterfield on 63 minutes. Banks whips in a great cross from the right and Grigg slides in for his 21st of the season.

16:27 GMT

Close!

Brooks parries from a near-post header from Naylor.

16:23 GMT

An hour gone

Chesterfield lead 1-0.

16:14 GMT

GOOOAAAALLLL!!! 1-0

NAYLOR IS CLAIMING IT!

Corner came in, it was hooked back in by Horton, Naylor flicked it on with his head, it hit the post, it possibly hit a Rohdale player, it then went over the line. Chesterfield 1-0 up!

16:13 GMT

Close!

Oldaker curls the free-kick around the wall and Brooks parries it behind for a corner.

16:08 GMT

Booking

Early booking for Nevett, who drags back Grigg on the edge of the box.

16:07 GMT

Back underway

Here we go then for the second-half.

15:58 GMT

Attendance:

8,301 (423 Rochdale fans)

15:51 GMT

Goalless at the break

Chesterfield 0 v 0 Rochdale

Plenty of Spireites possession but they are yet to work the opposition keeper. Not made the most of set-pieces. Rochdale have had the best chances, Tyrer saving three times.

