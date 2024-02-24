Chesterfield v Rochdale LIVE: Will Grigg doubles Spireites' lead in front in National League clash
Today the Spireites are at home to Rochdale and our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Chesterfield 2 v 1 Rochdale: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
Goal for Rochdale: 2-1
Tyrer saves from Mitchell but Mellor was there to score the rebound.
Game on.
20 minutes to go.
GOOOOOOAAALLLL!!! 2-0
GRIGG!!!
2-0 to Chesterfield on 63 minutes. Banks whips in a great cross from the right and Grigg slides in for his 21st of the season.
Close!
Brooks parries from a near-post header from Naylor.
An hour gone
Chesterfield lead 1-0.
GOOOAAAALLLL!!! 1-0
NAYLOR IS CLAIMING IT!
Corner came in, it was hooked back in by Horton, Naylor flicked it on with his head, it hit the post, it possibly hit a Rohdale player, it then went over the line. Chesterfield 1-0 up!
Close!
Oldaker curls the free-kick around the wall and Brooks parries it behind for a corner.
Booking
Early booking for Nevett, who drags back Grigg on the edge of the box.
Back underway
Here we go then for the second-half.
Attendance:
8,301 (423 Rochdale fans)
Goalless at the break
Chesterfield 0 v 0 Rochdale
Plenty of Spireites possession but they are yet to work the opposition keeper. Not made the most of set-pieces. Rochdale have had the best chances, Tyrer saving three times.