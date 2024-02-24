News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield v Rochdale LIVE: Spireites predicted line-up, odds and referee for National League clash

Chesterfield need just six more wins to seal their promotion back to the Football League.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 24th Feb 2024, 06:00 GMT
Chesterfield v Rochdale - live updates.

Today the Spireites are at home to Rochdale and our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Chesterfield 0 v 0 Rochdale: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

10:34 GMT

Danny Webb on Rochdale:

"They are a good footballing team. They play a really good style of football. They have got a style and that is what you have to respect about Rochdale. You know what they want to do and how they want to play. There is no blurred lines and grey areas and I am sure a lot of other teams would say the same about us. They have got some really good forward threats and we are going to have to get our game-plan right to get the three points.”

10:33 GMT

Our Spireites predicted line-up

Tyrer; King, Williams, Grimes, Horton; Oldaker, Naylor; Mandeville, Banks, Dobra; Grigg.

Subs: Palmer, Clements, Hobson, Jacobs, Quigley.

10:28 GMT

Spireites injury news

James Berry (hamstring) will be assessed.

But Miguel Freckleton (hamstring) and Ryan Colclough (ankle) are unavailable.

Thu, 22 Feb, 2024, 09:38 GMT

Dangerman

Rochdale's top scorer is 39-year-old striker Ian Henderson, with 11 goals in 31 league appearances.

Thu, 22 Feb, 2024, 09:36 GMT

Reverse fixture

Chesterfield won the reverse fixture 2-1 at Spotland in September, with the goals coming from Armando Dobra and Tom Naylor.

Thu, 22 Feb, 2024, 09:35 GMT

Dale in poor form

They have lost all of their last four matches and only won one of their last six.

They are 13th, 12 points off the play-offs.

Thu, 22 Feb, 2024, 09:33 GMT

Rochdale away form

They are 14th in the away league table.

They have won five, drawn four and lost seven.

Thu, 22 Feb, 2024, 09:32 GMT

Rochdale financial worries

Chairman Simon Gauge has said that the club needs £2m in investment by the end of March otherwise they could face liquidation.

Gauge say he has put in £566,000 to keep the club going, but he has now reached his credit limit.

Worrying times.

Thu, 22 Feb, 2024, 09:27 GMTUpdated 09:30 GMT

Match officials

Referee: Andrew Miller (he was in charge for the 5-0 win v Kettering Town in the FA Cup) Assistant referee: Andrew Ellis

Assistant referee: Scott Chalkley

Fourth official: Ben Robinson

Thu, 22 Feb, 2024, 09:26 GMT

The odds

Chesterfield: 1/6

Draw: 11/2

Rochdale: 11/1

(Sky Bet)

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
