Chesterfield v Rochdale LIVE: Spireites predicted line-up, odds and referee for National League clash
Today the Spireites are at home to Rochdale and our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Chesterfield 0 v 0 Rochdale: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
Danny Webb on Rochdale:
"They are a good footballing team. They play a really good style of football. They have got a style and that is what you have to respect about Rochdale. You know what they want to do and how they want to play. There is no blurred lines and grey areas and I am sure a lot of other teams would say the same about us. They have got some really good forward threats and we are going to have to get our game-plan right to get the three points.”
Our Spireites predicted line-up
Tyrer; King, Williams, Grimes, Horton; Oldaker, Naylor; Mandeville, Banks, Dobra; Grigg.
Subs: Palmer, Clements, Hobson, Jacobs, Quigley.
Spireites injury news
James Berry (hamstring) will be assessed.
But Miguel Freckleton (hamstring) and Ryan Colclough (ankle) are unavailable.
Dangerman
Rochdale's top scorer is 39-year-old striker Ian Henderson, with 11 goals in 31 league appearances.
Reverse fixture
Chesterfield won the reverse fixture 2-1 at Spotland in September, with the goals coming from Armando Dobra and Tom Naylor.
Dale in poor form
They have lost all of their last four matches and only won one of their last six.
They are 13th, 12 points off the play-offs.
Rochdale away form
They are 14th in the away league table.
They have won five, drawn four and lost seven.
Rochdale financial worries
Chairman Simon Gauge has said that the club needs £2m in investment by the end of March otherwise they could face liquidation.
Gauge say he has put in £566,000 to keep the club going, but he has now reached his credit limit.
Worrying times.
Match officials
Referee: Andrew Miller (he was in charge for the 5-0 win v Kettering Town in the FA Cup) Assistant referee: Andrew Ellis
Assistant referee: Scott Chalkley
Fourth official: Ben Robinson
The odds
Chesterfield: 1/6
Draw: 11/2
Rochdale: 11/1
(Sky Bet)