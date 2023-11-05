Chesterfield v Portsmouth LIVE: Spireites aim to cause big FA Cup shock - build-up to kick-off
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Chesterfield 0 v 0 Portsmouth: LIVE UPDATES (12.15pm KO)
Great news!
In case you missed it yesterday, Liam Mandeville has extended his stay at Chesterfield until summer 2026.
He has been rewarded for his performances this season, scoring five goals and grabbing nine assists in 17 appearances.
It’s a big if...
But if Chesterfield do win, they will be ball number three in the second round draw, which takes place on ITV1 from 2.30pm today.
Pompey boss Mousinho on facing Town:
“We’ll take the tie as seriously as we possibly can, so expect a strong side to be put out. We want to be competitive.
“Chesterfield are top of the National League and they’ve got a squad littered with ex-League One and Championship players.
“They’ve got a manager with experience of that level as well, so they’re probably below where they should be.
“Paul Cook has done well wherever he’s gone and likes to play an attacking style where his side dominates possession.
“Their recent form has been great and they have put sides away comfortably, so we expect a tough test.
“I’ve got really fond memories of the FA Cup and it’s brilliant to be involved in it. It’s a really special competition.”
Danny Webb on team selection:
“No doubt there will be a couple of changes from Kidderminster, like there there was the game before that, and the game before that etc. It is going to be a difficult one for the gaffer and ourselves to pick the team, but as always it will be a team that we feel can win this game specifically. What is great about this group of lads is that they have seen that anyone can be left out and anyone can come back in so it really does keep the morale high even if they are not picked in the team. They all want to play against Portsmouth live on tele, but sadly there will be a few who miss out.”
Danny Webb on Pompey:
“They are a hell of a good team. It is silly the amount of games they have gone unbeaten. They have only conceded 10 goals and they are top of that league for a reason. I am pretty sure they will be up in the Championship next year. Hopefully we will be in League Two and that is where our priorities still lie, but to test ourselves against a team who are absolutely flying is going to be a real challenge, but a challenge we will look forward to. They have got a centre-forward who is very powerful in (Colby) Bishop. They play a certain way, they are structured, they all sing off the same page. They tick a hell of a lot of boxes.”
Paul Cook, Gary Roberts, Tom Naylor and Michael Jacobs all have Pompey connections.
Our Spireites predicted line-up
Boot; Mandeville, Palmer, Grimes, Horton; Jones, Naylor; Jacobs, Banks, Dobra; Grigg.
Subs: Tyrer, King, Sheckleford, Freckleton, Oldaker, Colclough, Berry, Curtis.
Teams can name nine subs in the FA Cup first round, but only use five.
Spireites injury news
Tyrone Williams is a ‘major doubt’ with a thigh injury that he suffered late on against Kidderminster Harriers.
Joe Quigley (ankle) is still unavailable but is set to return to light training next week.
Will be back on the touchline today after serving a four-match ban.
He of course led Pompey to the League Two title in 2017.
Let’s not forget...
That Chesterfield are top of the National League, with just one defeat in 18 in all comps.
They are unbeaten in 13 in all comps, including 11 wins out of 12 in the league.
They have also smacked in 48 goals and, like Pompey, have 12 different scorers.
It’s all set-up for another absolute cracker.