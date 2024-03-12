Chesterfield v Oxford City LIVE: Will Grigg scores inside a minute for Spireites and Harry Tyrer saves penalty in National League clash
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Chesterfield 1 v 0 Oxford City: LIVE UPDATES (7.45pm)
Three minutes added
1-0.
Booking
For Dobra for handball.
Great defending from Grimes
Naylor poor back-pass is pounced upon by Greenslade, he was through on goal, but Grimes got back to make a challenge and force it behind for a corner.
Chance for City
Oxford take a quick throw and Greenslade just has Tyrer to beat, the angle is against him, and he hits the side-netting.
Paul Cook
Got to love Paul Cook's passion for the game. Live table currently shows Chesterfield are 23 points clear at the top and he's going absolutely mad on the touchline. Lobbed his cup of tea on the floor. He's a winner.
Almost 2-0
Grigg and Mandeville are both denied from close-range. It was a chance out of nothing really but Grigg made something out of it.
Close!
Mandeville's powerful cross/shot requires Watson to tip it behind for a corner.
HE SAVES IT!!!
Tyrer saves the penalty from Parker! Two penalty saves in two games for Tyrer. He gave the penalty away but he makes up for it, diving low to his right. It remains 1-0 to Chesterfield.
Penalty to Oxford City
Tyrer brings down Birtwistle and a penalty is given.
Tyrer is booked.
Parker to take it...
Banks shoots
From about 20 yards but keeper Watson is behind it and he holds.