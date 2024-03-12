Live

Chesterfield v Oxford City LIVE: Will Grigg scores inside a minute for Spireites and Harry Tyrer saves penalty in National League clash

Chesterfield entertain rock-bottom Oxford City tonight (7.45pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 12th Mar 2024, 06:00 GMT
Updated 12th Mar 2024, 20:07 GMT
Chesterfield v Oxford City - live updates.Chesterfield v Oxford City - live updates.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Chesterfield 1 v 0 Oxford City: LIVE UPDATES (7.45pm)

20:30 GMT

Three minutes added

1-0.

20:25 GMT

Booking

For Dobra for handball.

20:24 GMT

Great defending from Grimes

Naylor poor back-pass is pounced upon by Greenslade, he was through on goal, but Grimes got back to make a challenge and force it behind for a corner.

20:22 GMT

Chance for City

Oxford take a quick throw and Greenslade just has Tyrer to beat, the angle is against him, and he hits the side-netting.

20:19 GMT

Paul Cook

Got to love Paul Cook's passion for the game. Live table currently shows Chesterfield are 23 points clear at the top and he's going absolutely mad on the touchline. Lobbed his cup of tea on the floor. He's a winner.

20:14 GMT

Almost 2-0

Grigg and Mandeville are both denied from close-range. It was a chance out of nothing really but Grigg made something out of it.

20:10 GMT

Close!

Mandeville's powerful cross/shot requires Watson to tip it behind for a corner.

20:04 GMT

HE SAVES IT!!!

Tyrer saves the penalty from Parker! Two penalty saves in two games for Tyrer. He gave the penalty away but he makes up for it, diving low to his right. It remains 1-0 to Chesterfield.

20:03 GMTUpdated 20:06 GMT

Penalty to Oxford City

Tyrer brings down Birtwistle and a penalty is given.

Tyrer is booked.

Parker to take it...

19:59 GMT

Banks shoots

From about 20 yards but keeper Watson is behind it and he holds.

