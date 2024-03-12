Chesterfield v Oxford City LIVE: Spireites predicted line-up, odds and referee for National League clash
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Chesterfield 0 v 0 Oxford City: LIVE UPDATES (7.45pm)
Spireites predicted line-up
We think it might be unchanged.
Tyrer; Sheckleford, Palmer, Grimes, Horton; Jones, Naylor; Mandeville, Banks, Dobra; Grigg.
Subs: Williams, Jacobs, Berry, Colclough, Quigley.
Spireites injury news
Miguel Freckleton (hamstring) remains out and Jeff King (back) is a doubt.
Tonight's National League fixtures
- Aldershot Town v Ebbsfleet United
- Altrincham v York City
- Barnet v Eastleigh
- Chesterfield v Oxford City
- FC Halifax Town v Oldham Athletic
- Gateshead v Dagenham & Redbridge
- Kidderminster Harriers v AFC Fylde
- Maidenhead United v Hartlepool United
- Rochdale v Woking
- Solihull Moors v Boreham Wood
- Southend United v Dorking Wanderers
- Wealdstone v Bromley
Eight more points
A reminder that Chesterfield need just eight more points to secure promotion.
It could end up being fewer than that depending on how Barnet get on at Eastleigh tonight.
If the Bees drop points and Town win this evening, Paul Cook's men could win the title at Oldham Athletic on Saturday.
Struggling Oxford City
They are rock-bottom and are 14 points from safety.
They have conceded the most goals with 81.
They have the worst away record with just two wins out of 19.
Match officials
Referee: Stuart Morland (he was in charge of Chesterfield's recent 2-2 draw v Ebbsfleet United)
Assistant referee: Harley McKittrick
Assistant referee: Tom Wall
Fourth official: David Jones
The odds
Chesterfield: 1/20
Draw: 9/1
Oxford City: 22/1
(Sky Bet)
Hello!
Welcome to our live matchday blog as Chesterfield host Oxford City in the National League.
Stay tuned as we bring you everything you need to know!