Chesterfield v Oxford City LIVE: Spireites predicted line-up, odds and referee for National League clash

Chesterfield entertain rock-bottom Oxford City tonight (7.45pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 12th Mar 2024, 06:00 GMT
Chesterfield v Oxford City - live updates.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Chesterfield 0 v 0 Oxford City: LIVE UPDATES (7.45pm)

10:25 GMT

Spireites predicted line-up

We think it might be unchanged.

Tyrer; Sheckleford, Palmer, Grimes, Horton; Jones, Naylor; Mandeville, Banks, Dobra; Grigg.

Subs: Williams, Jacobs, Berry, Colclough, Quigley.

10:22 GMT

Spireites injury news

Miguel Freckleton (hamstring) remains out and Jeff King (back) is a doubt.

10:21 GMT

Tonight's National League fixtures

  • Aldershot Town v Ebbsfleet United
  • Altrincham v York City
  • Barnet v Eastleigh
  • Chesterfield v Oxford City
  • FC Halifax Town v Oldham Athletic
  • Gateshead v Dagenham & Redbridge
  • Kidderminster Harriers v AFC Fylde
  • Maidenhead United v Hartlepool United
  • Rochdale v Woking
  • Solihull Moors v Boreham Wood
  • Southend United v Dorking Wanderers
  • Wealdstone v Bromley

10:19 GMT

Eight more points

A reminder that Chesterfield need just eight more points to secure promotion.

It could end up being fewer than that depending on how Barnet get on at Eastleigh tonight.

If the Bees drop points and Town win this evening, Paul Cook's men could win the title at Oldham Athletic on Saturday.

10:17 GMT

Struggling Oxford City

They are rock-bottom and are 14 points from safety.

They have conceded the most goals with 81.

They have the worst away record with just two wins out of 19.

10:14 GMT

Match officials

Referee: Stuart Morland (he was in charge of Chesterfield's recent 2-2 draw v Ebbsfleet United)

Assistant referee: Harley McKittrick

Assistant referee: Tom Wall

Fourth official: David Jones

10:12 GMT

The odds

Chesterfield: 1/20

Draw: 9/1

Oxford City: 22/1

(Sky Bet)

10:11 GMT

Hello!

Welcome to our live matchday blog as Chesterfield host Oxford City in the National League.

Stay tuned as we bring you everything you need to know!

