Chesterfield v Notts County: New kick-off time for FA Trophy clash, ticket prices and will there be a replay if the match is a draw?

The kick-off time for Chesterfield’s FA Trophy first round clash against Notts County at the Proact has been brought forward.

The meeting on Saturday, December 14 will now kick-off at 1pm.

Chesterfield boss John Sheridan will face his old club Notts County in the FA Trophy first round. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Chesterfield FC said the kick-off time had been agreed following talks between both clubs and “following a discussion with the police.”

But on Twitter Spireites Police said: “Not on police advice its been agreed between the clubs and the FA.”

And Notts Police Magpies tweeted: “I’ll second that, first I knew about it was the announcement!”

The two clubs have agreed that the game will go to extra-time and penalties on the day should the match end in a draw, meaning there will be no replay.

Chesterfield beat County 1 -0 at the Proact in the National League in October.

Ticket prices for the game are:

Adult: £10

Concession: £5

Under 16: £3