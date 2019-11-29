Chesterfield v Notts County: New kick-off time for FA Trophy clash, ticket prices and will there be a replay if the match is a draw?

The kick-off time for Chesterfield’s FA Trophy first round clash against Notts County at the Proact has been brought forward.
The meeting on Saturday, December 14 will now kick-off at 1pm.
Chesterfield FC said the kick-off time had been agreed following talks between both clubs and “following a discussion with the police.”
But on Twitter Spireites Police said: “Not on police advice its been agreed between the clubs and the FA.”
And Notts Police Magpies tweeted: “I’ll second that, first I knew about it was the announcement!”
The two clubs have agreed that the game will go to extra-time and penalties on the day should the match end in a draw, meaning there will be no replay.
Chesterfield beat County 1 -0 at the Proact in the National League in October.
Ticket prices for the game are:
Adult: £10
Concession: £5
Under 16: £3