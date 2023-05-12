Chesterfield v Notts County LIVE: Injury news, predicted line-ups, referee and odds for National League play-off final
Chesterfield and Notts County will battle it out in the National League play-off final at Wembley today (3.30pm KO).
The Spireites finished third, while the Magpies had to settle for second place after narrowly missing out on the title.
Both teams sealed their spot in the final with dramatic extra time wins last weekend.
Notts had the upper hand in the two league fixtures, taking four points off the Blues, and finishing 17 points ahead of them.
The winner of today’s game will be promoted to League Two.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at Wembley and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Chesterfield v Notts County: LIVE UPDATES
Williams expects Town to ‘disrupt’ their ‘flow'
He said: “I don’t think anybody is comfortable with us in our flow so I am sure they are going to try and disrupt our flow and rhythm. We know that they are a brilliant team as well and we have try to not allow them to feel relaxed in the game at any point so I think it is two teams who have the capability to defend well against each other and attack ferociously against each other.”
Notts County manager Luke Wiliams says they will have to play much better than what they did at the Technique Stadium in February if they are to beat Chesterfield in the play-off final.
“I was very unhappy with the performance on that day,” Williams said at his pre-match press conference this week.
“If we want to be able to win this game we will have to play far better than that and I know we are capable of that. We have to play very, very well. We have to be completely tuned in for the entire game.”
They had a look around yesterday
Dreamy!
Our predicted line-up
We’ve gone for one change with Maguire replacing Clements.
Fitzsimons; King, Palmer, Grimes; Maguire; Jones, Oldaker; Mandeville, Dobra, Colclough; Dallas.
Subs: Covolan, Clements, Banks, Quigley, McCallum.
Notts County team news
Boss Luke Williams did not give much away in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday, simply stating that they have a few tired bodies but that is about it.
Spireites injury news
Ryan Colclough and Jamie Grimes are both available, according to Danny Webb.
Akwasi Asante has trained all week but it seems unlikely that he would be involved at this point.
The match officials
Referee: Matt Corlett (he was in charge of Notts County’s 2-1 win at Chesterfield, sending off Jeff King, in February).
Assistant referee: Danny Jarvis
Assistant referee: Callum Jones
Fourth official: Scott Jackson
Let’s start with the odds
Chesterfield: 23/10
Draw: 5/2
Notts County: 19/20
(Sky Bet)
Hello Wembley!
Now this is a MASSIVE game!
After a long season it all comes down to today’s final at Wembley.
What an occasion it promises to be.
Hold onto your hats!