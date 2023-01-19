Chesterfield v Notts County LIVE: Big match at top of National League postponed - new date scheduled
Chesterfield are fourth, 13 points behind leaders and today’s opponents Notts County, but they do have four games in hand.
It is set to be a cracker in front of a bumper crowd at the Technique Stadium (5.20pm KO).
- Chesterfield v Notts County postponed due to frozen pitch
- New date set for February 11
- Two pitch inspection took place at 12noon and 1.30pm
Chesterfield’s next game is at home to Altrincham on Tuesday.
The Spireites said: “Despite the best efforts of our grounds staff, today’s match against Notts County has been postponed due a frozen pitch. Subject to National League approval, it is hoped that the game will be played on February 11. “
The Spireites say: “A further pitch inspection will take place at 1:30pm when a definite decision will be made on whether today’s game can go ahead. It is one area of the pitch causing concern at this stage.”
The pitch inspection is now taking place so we should find out whether this game is going to go ahead shortly.
The Magpies are unbeaten in 18 league games.
They have not lost since a 3-1 away defeat to Dorking Wanderers in the middle of September. That is their only loss of the season in the league.
Danny Webb said yesterday that Chesterfield have a fully fit squad so hopefully that means that Joe Quigley has recovered from the illness that ruled him out against West Brom in midweek.
(3-5-2) Slocombe; Cameron, Baldwin, Brindley, Chicksen, Nemane; Palmer, O’Brien; Rodrigues, Scott, Langstaff.