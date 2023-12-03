Chesterfield v Leyton Orient LIVE: Spireites take the lead in FA Cup clash
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe will be at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Chesterfield 1 v 0 Leyton Orient: LIVE UPDATES (2pm KO)
Still 1-0 to Chesterfield. They thoroughly deserved their lead so far.
Orient bring on two more subs.
Half chance
For Grigg at the near post from Horton's low cross but a deflection takes the pace off it.
Close!
Grimes gets his head on a Mandeville free-kick but Brynn got down to save it.
Chesterfield have wrestled back control again.
Dobra shoots
From just inside the area, it takes a deflection and loops up, but this time it was straight at Brynn.
Chance for Orient
But Pratley's near post header goes just wide.
Back underway
Orient have made two more chances, as well as the one in the first 45, at half-time.
We are back underway.
Attendance
8,232 (569 Leyton Orient fans).
Two minutes added
1-0.
GOOOAAAAALLL!!! 1-0
Chesterfield take the lead on 39 minutes, 1-0. Banks' cross from the left loops into the net via an Orient head. I think it was Cooper.