Chesterfield v Leyton Orient LIVE: Spireites take the lead in FA Cup clash

Chesterfield take on League One Leyton Orient in the FA Cup second round today (2pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 3rd Dec 2023, 10:08 GMT
Updated 3rd Dec 2023, 14:43 GMT
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe will be at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Chesterfield 1 v 0 Leyton Orient: LIVE UPDATES (2pm KO)

15:26 GMT

65

Still 1-0 to Chesterfield. They thoroughly deserved their lead so far.

Orient bring on two more subs.

15:23 GMT

Half chance

For Grigg at the near post from Horton's low cross but a deflection takes the pace off it.

15:22 GMT

Close!

Grimes gets his head on a Mandeville free-kick but Brynn got down to save it.

Chesterfield have wrestled back control again.

15:19 GMT

Dobra shoots

From just inside the area, it takes a deflection and loops up, but this time it was straight at Brynn.

15:14 GMT

Chance for Orient

But Pratley's near post header goes just wide.

15:06 GMT

Back underway

Orient have made two more chances, as well as the one in the first 45, at half-time.

We are back underway.

14:51 GMT

Attendance

8,232 (569 Leyton Orient fans).

14:50 GMT

HT: Chesterfield 1 v 0 Leyton Orient A even first 20 minutes but Town have been the better side since then and they lead at the break.

14:46 GMT

Two minutes added

1-0.

14:42 GMT

GOOOAAAAALLL!!! 1-0

Chesterfield take the lead on 39 minutes, 1-0. Banks' cross from the left loops into the net via an Orient head. I think it was Cooper.

