Chesterfield v Leyton Orient LIVE: Game on after fans from both clubs rally to clear snow off pitch before FA Cup encounter
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe will be at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Chesterfield 0 v 0 Leyton Orient: LIVE UPDATES (2pm KO)
GAME ON!
It has now been confirmed that we arer good to go!
GAME ON!
Leyton Orient say:
"Snow has fallen overnight in Chesterfield and the pitch at the SMH Stadium is currently being cleared. "We have been in contact with Chesterfield this morning and will provide supporters with another update on today’s game in due course."
A message from the Spireites
"If you’re travelling to the game today, please either car-share, if possible, or use public transport to reduce the amount of traffic around the stadium."
Top work
A lot of snow has fallen
Heroes!
Third round draw details
The draw takes place on ITV today at 12.55pm before the Eastleigh v Reading encounter.
So that means Chesterfield will know their potential third round opponents before they kick-off against Orient at 2pm.
Chesterfield and Orient are ball number 48.
Chesterfield
Are aiming to reach the third round for the third successive season.
Last year they took West Brom to a replay, and the season before that they lost to Chelsea.
Orient's goal threat
Ruel Sotiriou is their top scorer, with seven goals in 21 league games.
Joe Pigott and Shaq Forde are next on three.
Orient
Today's opponents are 16th in League One after being promoted last season. They are six points above the relegation zone.
They have only won one of their last nine games in all competitions.