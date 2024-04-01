Live

Chesterfield v Kidderminster Harriers LIVE: Spireites predicted line-up, odds and referee for National League clash

Chesterfield host struggling Kidderminster Harriers in the National League today (3pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 1st Apr 2024, 06:00 BST
Chesterfield v Kidderminster Harriers - live updates.Chesterfield v Kidderminster Harriers - live updates.
Chesterfield v Kidderminster Harriers - live updates.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Chesterfield 0 v 0 Kidderminster Harriers: LIVE UPDATES

12:53 BST

Our predicted line-up

Boot; King, Palmer, Grimes, Clements; Jones, Naylor; Mandeville, Hobson, Berry; Quigley.

Subs: Williams, Banks, Dobra, Jacobs, Curtis.

12:51 BST

Spireites injury news

Will Grigg (hamstring) and Ryan Colclough (ankle) are definitely out.

Ryheem Sheckleford (calf) will be assessed again.

12:50 BST

Kidderminster on the road

They are actually better away from home.

They have the worst home record in the league but they are 15th on their travels.

They have won six, drawn five and lost 10 away from home.

12:48 BST

Ones to watch

Ashley Hemmings and Amari Morgan-Smith both have nine goals each for the Harriers.

12:47 BST

Today's opponents

Are third from bottom and four points from safety.

They have not won any of their last six in the league.

12:45 BST

Chesterfield: 2/5

Draw: 7/2

Kidderminster: 21/4

(Sky Bet)

12:44 BST

Welcome back!

To our live matchday blog as Chesterfield host Kidderminster Harriers in the National League.

Don't go anywhere!

Related topics:ChesterfieldNational League

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.