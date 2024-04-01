Chesterfield v Kidderminster Harriers LIVE: Spireites predicted line-up, odds and referee for National League clash
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Chesterfield 0 v 0 Kidderminster Harriers: LIVE UPDATES
Our predicted line-up
Boot; King, Palmer, Grimes, Clements; Jones, Naylor; Mandeville, Hobson, Berry; Quigley.
Subs: Williams, Banks, Dobra, Jacobs, Curtis.
Spireites injury news
Will Grigg (hamstring) and Ryan Colclough (ankle) are definitely out.
Ryheem Sheckleford (calf) will be assessed again.
Kidderminster on the road
They are actually better away from home.
They have the worst home record in the league but they are 15th on their travels.
They have won six, drawn five and lost 10 away from home.
Ones to watch
Ashley Hemmings and Amari Morgan-Smith both have nine goals each for the Harriers.
Today's opponents
Are third from bottom and four points from safety.
They have not won any of their last six in the league.
Chesterfield: 2/5
Draw: 7/2
Kidderminster: 21/4
(Sky Bet)
Welcome back!
To our live matchday blog as Chesterfield host Kidderminster Harriers in the National League.
Don't go anywhere!
