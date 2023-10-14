Chesterfield v Kettering Town LIVE: Spireites make eight changes for FA Cup clash
Liam Norcliffe is at the game
Chesterfield 0 v 0 Kettering Town (LIVE UPDATES - FA CUP 4TH QUALIFYING ROUND)
That Spireites team news
Only Horton, Naylor and Grigg remain from last weekend. Debut for Boot. Curtis will make his debut if he comes off the bench. First time Grimes hasn’t started since last December.
Chesterfield team news confirmed - eight changes
Paul Cook makes eight changes from the win against Boreham Wood last weekend.
IN: Boot, Sheckleford, Palmer, Freckleton, Oldaker, Jacobs, Banks and Berry.
OUT: Tyrer, King, Williams, Grimes, Jones, Mandeville, Dobra and Colclough.
No Williams, Jones, Mandeville or Quigley in the squad.
Starting XI: Boot; Sheckleford, Palmer, Freckleton, Horton; Naylor, Oldaker; Jacobs, Banks, Berry; Grigg.
Subs: Tyrer, King, Grimes, Colclough, Dobra, Curtis, Cook.
Bailey Hobson
Trained with the Spireites on Friday.
They don’t want him cup-tied so he is not going to be involved for Kidderminster Harriers today.
Striker ‘major doubt’ for cup clash
Joe Quigley is a ‘major doubt’ for today’s game, according to Danny Webb.
Speaking on Friday, Webb said: “He did his ankle at Boreham Wood. He swelled up, then it went back, and it is still a bit swollen. We are not going to risk him tomorrow as it stands.
“When there is swelling on the joint it is hard because you have to wait for it come down to assess the damage. It is a game we probably won’t risk him.”
Danny Webb on today’s team selection
“It certainly won’t be how we approached the FA Trophy last year which was to blood some youngsters.
“We want to get in the first round, the league is the priority, but this is a very close second.”
Our Spireites predicted line-up
Boot; Sheckleford, Palmer, Grimes, Freckleton; Oldaker, Banks; Curtis, Jacobs, Berry; Grigg.
Subs: Tyrer, Williams, King, Naylor, Mandeville, Dobra, Colclough.
The Spireites
Have reached the third round of the competition in the last two years.
Last season they held West Brom to a 3-3 draw before losing the replay 4-0 at The Hawthorns.
The year before they lost 5-1 to then European champions Chelsea.
Kettering
Are third from bottom of the Southern League Premier Central.
They have won just one out of 10 games in the league this season.
Up for the cup!
Chesterfield take a break from league action today as they host Kettering Town in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round.
Stay tuned for everything you need to know.