Chesterfield v Kettering Town LIVE: Ollie Banks heads Spireites in front in FA Cup clash
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you everything you need to know.
Chesterfield 3 v 0 Kettering Town (LIVE UPDATES - FA CUP 4TH QUALIFYING ROUND)
Key Events
GOOAAAALLLL!!! 4-0
PALMER!!!
The defender adds a fourth goal, smashing home from a few a yards out after good work by sub Colclough. The Spireites are heading for the first round proper. 4-0.
Second Spireites sub - 77 minutes
Berry off, Colclough on.
Jacobs goes close
From distance but Johnson parries behind for a corner.
First Spireites sub - 70 minutes
Grigg off, Curtis comes on for his debut.
GOOOAAAALLLL!!! 3-0
OLDAKER!!!
Chesterfield have a third, and it’s wonderful strike from Oldaker high into the net. 3-0. That should be game over.
GOOOAAALLLL!!! 2-0
GRIGG!!!
Chesterfield double their lead just before the hour-mark, Grigg tapping in from close-range after good work by Banks, who cut the ball back from the byline.
Chance for Chesterfield
Jacobs plays a lovely ball around the corner for Berry. He is hesitant in pulling the ball back, but when he finally does, it is cut-out and it goes behind for a corner.
Half chance
Lewthwaite volleys over from Sharpe’s long throw for Kettering.
They’ve come out with a more attacking intent this half.
Jacobs shoots at goal
But keeper Johnson is behind it and makes the save.
Chance for Kettering
They pounce on a loose pass by Freckleton but Clarke could not make the most of it and his cross goes out of play.