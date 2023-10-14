Chesterfield v Kettering Town LIVE: Build-up to kick-off in FA Cup clash
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you everything you need to know.
Chesterfield 0 v 0 Kettering Town (LIVE UPDATES - FA CUP 4TH QUALIFYING ROUND)
Key Events
Our Spireites predicted line-up
Boot; Sheckleford, Palmer, Grimes, Freckleton; Oldaker, Banks; Curtis, Jacobs, Berry; Quigley.
Subs: Tyrer, Williams, King, Naylor, Mandeville, Dobra/Colclough, Grigg.
The Spireites
Have reached the third round of the competition in the last two years.
Last season they held West Brom to a 3-3 draw before losing the replay 4-0 at The Hawthorns.
The year before they lost 5-1 to then European champions Chelsea.
Kettering
Are third from bottom of the Southern League Premier Central.
They have won just one out of 10 games in the league this season.
Up for the cup!
Chesterfield take a break from league action today as they host Kettering Town in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round.
Stay tuned for everything you need to know.