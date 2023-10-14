News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield v Kettering Town LIVE: Build-up to kick-off in FA Cup clash

Chesterfield take on seventh-tier Kettering Town in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round today (3pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 14th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST
Chesterfield v Kettering Town - live updates.Chesterfield v Kettering Town - live updates.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you everything you need to know.

Chesterfield 0 v 0 Kettering Town (LIVE UPDATES - FA CUP 4TH QUALIFYING ROUND)

Wed, 11 Oct, 2023, 10:34 BST

Our Spireites predicted line-up

Boot; Sheckleford, Palmer, Grimes, Freckleton; Oldaker, Banks; Curtis, Jacobs, Berry; Quigley.

Subs: Tyrer, Williams, King, Naylor, Mandeville, Dobra/Colclough, Grigg.

Wed, 11 Oct, 2023, 10:32 BST

The Spireites

Have reached the third round of the competition in the last two years.

Last season they held West Brom to a 3-3 draw before losing the replay 4-0 at The Hawthorns.

The year before they lost 5-1 to then European champions Chelsea.

Wed, 11 Oct, 2023, 10:31 BST

Kettering

Are third from bottom of the Southern League Premier Central.

They have won just one out of 10 games in the league this season.

Wed, 11 Oct, 2023, 10:28 BST

Up for the cup!

Chesterfield take a break from league action today as they host Kettering Town in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round.

Stay tuned for everything you need to know.

