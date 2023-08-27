News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash

Chesterfield v Hartlepool United LIVE: Ryan Colclough heads one back after visitors strike twice early on

Just two days after facing Altrincham, Chesterfield are back in action again today at home to Hartlepool United (3pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 28th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2023, 15:19 BST
Chesterfield v Hartlepool United - live updates (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images).Chesterfield v Hartlepool United - live updates (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images).
Chesterfield v Hartlepool United - live updates (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the SMH Group Stadium and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates so stay tuned.

Chesterfield 1 v 2 Hartlepool United: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

Show new updates
15:51 BST

Behind at the break

HT: Chesterfield 1 v 2 Hartlepool United

Terrible start but the Spireites have played well after that and should be level. Both teams look capable of scoring every time they attack.

15:49 BST

Big chance!

Similar to Colclough’s goal. Mandeville clips in a cross, this time it’s Jacobs with the header but it’s straight at Dixon. Should have scored.

15:46 BST

Bookings

For Mandeville. It looked like he won the ball. But it seems referee Garreth Rhodes think it was a bit over the top perhaps.

Pools’ Lacey is also booked for constant moaning. He wanted a red card for Mandeville.

15:37 BST

Ooooft

Dieseruvwe was one-on-one but the offside flag goes up.

Cook is laughing, I think he knows that was on, while Askey has got his hands on his head in disbelief.

15:35 BST

King curls over

A wonderful, flowing move from Town ends in King curling over on his left boot.

Colclough is playing ever so well. Need to keep getting the ball to him.

15:31 BST

30 gone

Chesterfield have played well since going 0-2 down.

They are threatening an equaliser now.

15:27 BST

Grimes

Win his team a corner with a brave run and cross down the left. It was some cross as well.

Palmers gets up from the corner, but Dixon makes an easy save.

15:23 BST

Chance for Colclough

But he hits the side-netting.

Both teams look capable of scoring every time they attack.

15:20 BST

Pools sub - 20 minutes

Goalscorer Mancini goes off with a hamstring injury and is replaced by Pruti.

15:17 BST

GOOALLLL!!! 1-2

COLCLOUGH!!!

Chesterfield are back in it, 1-2. They had threatened a couple of times. Now they have one back. Mandeville clips a cross in and Colclough heads it in. Fourth assist of the season for Mandeville.

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldHartlepool UnitedAltrincham