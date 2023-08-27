Chesterfield v Hartlepool United LIVE: Ryan Colclough heads one back after visitors strike twice early on
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the SMH Group Stadium and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates so stay tuned.
Chesterfield 1 v 2 Hartlepool United: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
Behind at the break
HT: Chesterfield 1 v 2 Hartlepool United
Terrible start but the Spireites have played well after that and should be level. Both teams look capable of scoring every time they attack.
Big chance!
Similar to Colclough’s goal. Mandeville clips in a cross, this time it’s Jacobs with the header but it’s straight at Dixon. Should have scored.
Bookings
For Mandeville. It looked like he won the ball. But it seems referee Garreth Rhodes think it was a bit over the top perhaps.
Pools’ Lacey is also booked for constant moaning. He wanted a red card for Mandeville.
Ooooft
Dieseruvwe was one-on-one but the offside flag goes up.
Cook is laughing, I think he knows that was on, while Askey has got his hands on his head in disbelief.
King curls over
A wonderful, flowing move from Town ends in King curling over on his left boot.
Colclough is playing ever so well. Need to keep getting the ball to him.
30 gone
Chesterfield have played well since going 0-2 down.
They are threatening an equaliser now.
Grimes
Win his team a corner with a brave run and cross down the left. It was some cross as well.
Palmers gets up from the corner, but Dixon makes an easy save.
Chance for Colclough
But he hits the side-netting.
Both teams look capable of scoring every time they attack.
Pools sub - 20 minutes
Goalscorer Mancini goes off with a hamstring injury and is replaced by Pruti.
GOOALLLL!!! 1-2
COLCLOUGH!!!
Chesterfield are back in it, 1-2. They had threatened a couple of times. Now they have one back. Mandeville clips a cross in and Colclough heads it in. Fourth assist of the season for Mandeville.