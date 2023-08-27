News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield v Hartlepool United LIVE: Odds, referee and build-up to National League clash

Just two days after facing Altrincham, Chesterfield are back in action again today at home to Hartlepool United (3pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 28th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST
Chesterfield v Hartlepool United - live updates.Chesterfield v Hartlepool United - live updates.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the SMH Group Stadium and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates so stay tuned.

Chesterfield 0 v 0 Hartlepool United: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

Show new updates
20:27 BST

Today’s National League fixtures

  • AFC Fylde v Altrincham
  • Barnet v Ebbsfleet United
  • Bromley v Southend United
  • Chesterfield v Hartlepool United
  • Eastleigh v Aldershot Town
  • FC Halifax Town v Gateshead
  • Kidderminster Harriers v Maidenhead United
  • Oldham Athletic v Solihull Moors
  • Oxford City v Boreham Wood
  • Wealdstone v Dagenham & Redbridge
  • Woking v Dorking Wanderers
  • York City v Rochdale
20:26 BST

Our predicted line-up

Tyrer; King, Palmer, Grimes, Horton; Naylor, Oldaker; Mandeville, Dobra, Colclough; Grigg.

Subs: Williams, Banks, Jacobs, Berry, Quigley.

20:24 BST

Pools one to watch

Is former Spireite, Emmanuel Dieseruvwe, who has scored four goals this season.

20:24 BST

Form guide:

Chesterfield: WWWDL

Hartlepool: LWWWW

20:23 BST

Match officials

Referee: Garreth Rhodes

Assistant referee: Adam Nichol

Assistant referee: Stuart Richardson

Fourth official: Alex Sawden

20:22 BST

Odds

Chesterfield: 8/11

Draw: 11/4

Hartlepool United: 29/10

(Sky Bet)

20:21 BST

We go again!

Just 48 hours after losing at Altrincham, Chesterfield are back in action again today.

Stay tuned for everything you need to know.

