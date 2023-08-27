Chesterfield v Hartlepool United LIVE: Odds, referee and build-up to National League clash
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the SMH Group Stadium and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates so stay tuned.
Chesterfield 0 v 0 Hartlepool United: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
Today’s National League fixtures
- AFC Fylde v Altrincham
- Barnet v Ebbsfleet United
- Bromley v Southend United
- Chesterfield v Hartlepool United
- Eastleigh v Aldershot Town
- FC Halifax Town v Gateshead
- Kidderminster Harriers v Maidenhead United
- Oldham Athletic v Solihull Moors
- Oxford City v Boreham Wood
- Wealdstone v Dagenham & Redbridge
- Woking v Dorking Wanderers
- York City v Rochdale
Our predicted line-up
Tyrer; King, Palmer, Grimes, Horton; Naylor, Oldaker; Mandeville, Dobra, Colclough; Grigg.
Subs: Williams, Banks, Jacobs, Berry, Quigley.
Pools one to watch
Is former Spireite, Emmanuel Dieseruvwe, who has scored four goals this season.
Form guide:
Chesterfield: WWWDL
Hartlepool: LWWWW
Match officials
Referee: Garreth Rhodes
Assistant referee: Adam Nichol
Assistant referee: Stuart Richardson
Fourth official: Alex Sawden
Odds
Chesterfield: 8/11
Draw: 11/4
Hartlepool United: 29/10
(Sky Bet)
We go again!
Just 48 hours after losing at Altrincham, Chesterfield are back in action again today.
Stay tuned for everything you need to know.