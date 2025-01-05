Live

Chesterfield v Gillingham LIVE: Match postponed after heavy snowfall overnight

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 5th Jan 2025, 06:00 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2025, 08:27 GMT
Chesterfield will be hoping to bounce back from three straight defeats when they host Gillingham today (3pm).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Chesterfield 0 v 0 Gillingham: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

Sun, 05 Jan, 2025, 08:31 GMT

GAME OFF

Unsurprisingly, today’s match has been postponed due to heavy snowfall overnight.

A new date will be announced in due course.

Probably not the worst thing for Chesterfield given their injury crisis.

Well, that’s the end of the today’s blog, but at least a decision to call it off was made very early to stop fans making unnecessary journeys.

Take care and stay warm!

Sat, 04 Jan, 2025, 11:31 GMT

Our predicted Spireites line-up

Thompson; Sheckleford, Naylor, Grimes, Horton; Oldaker; Markanday, Mandeville, Dobra, Colclough; Hobson.

Subs: Boot, Jessop, Araujo, Akinola, Fleck, Berry, Drummond.

Sat, 04 Jan, 2025, 11:27 GMT

Spireites injury news

Ash Palmer is back in training, John Fleck is in full training, while James Berry is doing some light work.

Other than that, the injury list remains long.

Sat, 04 Jan, 2025, 11:26 GMT

Today's opponents

Like Chesterfield, Gillingham have also lost their last three in a row, failing to score in any of those losses, leaving them in 14th position, four points behind Town.

However, before this run they beat both MK Dons and Salford City 1-0.

Bonner is under some pressure so he really needs a result today.

Sat, 04 Jan, 2025, 11:22 GMT

Referee: Stephen Parkinson (a League Two and National League referee this season)

Assistant referee: Conor Brown

Assistant Referee: Jacon Lehane

Fourth Official: Mark Cunliffe

Sat, 04 Jan, 2025, 11:20 GMT

The odds

Chesterfield: 8/11

Draw: 12/5

Gillingham: 16/5

(Sky Bet)

Sat, 04 Jan, 2025, 11:19 GMT

Good morning!

And welcome back to our matchday blog as Chesterfield host Gillingham in League Two.

Stay tuned as we bring you everything you need to know.

