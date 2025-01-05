Chesterfield v Gillingham LIVE: Match postponed after heavy snowfall overnight
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Chesterfield 0 v 0 Gillingham: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
GAME OFF
Unsurprisingly, today’s match has been postponed due to heavy snowfall overnight.
A new date will be announced in due course.
Probably not the worst thing for Chesterfield given their injury crisis.
Well, that’s the end of the today’s blog, but at least a decision to call it off was made very early to stop fans making unnecessary journeys.
Take care and stay warm!
Our predicted Spireites line-up
Thompson; Sheckleford, Naylor, Grimes, Horton; Oldaker; Markanday, Mandeville, Dobra, Colclough; Hobson.
Subs: Boot, Jessop, Araujo, Akinola, Fleck, Berry, Drummond.
Spireites injury news
Ash Palmer is back in training, John Fleck is in full training, while James Berry is doing some light work.
Other than that, the injury list remains long.
Today's opponents
Like Chesterfield, Gillingham have also lost their last three in a row, failing to score in any of those losses, leaving them in 14th position, four points behind Town.
However, before this run they beat both MK Dons and Salford City 1-0.
Bonner is under some pressure so he really needs a result today.
Referee: Stephen Parkinson (a League Two and National League referee this season)
Assistant referee: Conor Brown
Assistant Referee: Jacon Lehane
Fourth Official: Mark Cunliffe
The odds
Chesterfield: 8/11
Draw: 12/5
Gillingham: 16/5
(Sky Bet)
Good morning!
And welcome back to our matchday blog as Chesterfield host Gillingham in League Two.
Stay tuned as we bring you everything you need to know.
