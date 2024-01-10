News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield v Gateshead LIVE: Spireites score four times in first-half in National League clash

Chesterfield have a chance to extend their lead at the top of the National League when they host a threadbare Gateshead side (7.45pm KO).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 10th Jan 2024, 06:00 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2024, 20:44 GMT
Chesterfield v Gateshead - live updates.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Chesterfield 4 v 0 Gateshead: LIVE UPDATES (7.45pm KO)

Show new updates
20:43 GMT

Attendance

7,063 (112 Gateshead fans).

20:42 GMT

In command!

HT: Chesterfield 4 v 0 Gateshead Goals from Grigg x2, Naylor and Jacobs have the Spireites well in command. They have lost Colclough to injury, though.

20:40 GMT

GOOOOOAAAAALLLL!!! 4-0

JACOBS!!!

Chesterfield lead 4-0 before half-time! Jacobs pounces on a mistake by the keeper and he buries it. What a 45 minutes!

20:39 GMT

GOOOOAAAAALLLL!!! 3-0

GRIGG!!!

It's 3-0 before half-time. And what a sublime team goal that is. Intricate play between Berry and Jacobs, who then slides Grigg in to apply the finish.

20:35 GMT

Six minutes added

2-0.

20:24 GMT

GOOOOAAAAAALLL!!! 2-0

NAYLOR!!!

It's 2-0. King opens up Gateshead with a cutting pass and Naylor runs in behind and finishes from a tight angle via the post.

20:20 GMT

First Spireites sub - 30 mins

Colclough can't continue, he hobbles off, and is replaced by Berry.

Colclough is applauded as he is helped around the other side of the pitch by the physio.

20:16 GMT

Colclough down injured

The winger was just on the end of a rough challenge. Physio is on. Richardson is booked.

20:10 GMT

Chance!

Grigg pounces on a mistake at the back and makes keeper Beach parry a shot away at his near post. Corner. Grigg is looking very sharp tonight.

20:03 GMT

GOOOOAAAAAALLLLL!!! 1-0

GRIGG!!!

1-0 to Chesterfield after 12 minutes. Grigg finishes from inside the area after Gateshead don't deal with Mandeville's free-kick delivery from the right.

