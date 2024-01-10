Chesterfield v Gateshead LIVE: Spireites score four times in first-half in National League clash
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Chesterfield 4 v 0 Gateshead: LIVE UPDATES (7.45pm KO)
Attendance
7,063 (112 Gateshead fans).
In command!
GOOOOOAAAAALLLL!!! 4-0
JACOBS!!!
Chesterfield lead 4-0 before half-time! Jacobs pounces on a mistake by the keeper and he buries it. What a 45 minutes!
GOOOOAAAAALLLL!!! 3-0
GRIGG!!!
It's 3-0 before half-time. And what a sublime team goal that is. Intricate play between Berry and Jacobs, who then slides Grigg in to apply the finish.
Six minutes added
2-0.
GOOOOAAAAAALLL!!! 2-0
NAYLOR!!!
It's 2-0. King opens up Gateshead with a cutting pass and Naylor runs in behind and finishes from a tight angle via the post.
First Spireites sub - 30 mins
Colclough can't continue, he hobbles off, and is replaced by Berry.
Colclough is applauded as he is helped around the other side of the pitch by the physio.
Colclough down injured
The winger was just on the end of a rough challenge. Physio is on. Richardson is booked.
Chance!
Grigg pounces on a mistake at the back and makes keeper Beach parry a shot away at his near post. Corner. Grigg is looking very sharp tonight.
GOOOOAAAAAALLLLL!!! 1-0
GRIGG!!!
1-0 to Chesterfield after 12 minutes. Grigg finishes from inside the area after Gateshead don't deal with Mandeville's free-kick delivery from the right.