Chesterfield v Gateshead LIVE: Predicted Spireites line-up, odds, referee and build-up to National League clash
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Chesterfield 0 v 0 Gateshead: LIVE UPDATES (7.45pm KO)
Marcus Dinanga
The former Spireites striker is Gateshead's top scorer with 14 league goals this season.
But he hasn't found the net in his last 11 games. His last goal came against Bromley at the end of September.
Gatehead away form
They have the sixth best away record in the division.
They have won six, drawn three and lost three.
Our predicted Spireites line-up
Tyrer; Sheckleford, Palmer, Freckleton, Horton; Jones, Naylor; Jacobs, Dobra, Colclough; Grigg.
Subs: Mandeville, Oldaker, Banks, Berry, Quigley.
Spireites squad news
Danny Webb said they will make some late fitness checks on a couple of unnamed players.
Jamie Grimes is suspended again, but he is available after tonight.
We will have the official team news at 6.45pm.
Gateshead sign two new players
Tonight's opponents have signed young Chelsea goalkeeper, Eddie Beach, 20, on loan until the end of the season.
They have also brought in former Cork City midfielder, Ben Worman, 22, on a free transfer.
Gateshead threadbare
Tonight's hosts have seen Archie Mair, Kyran Lofthouse and Billy Chadwick recalled from their loan spells by their parent clubs.
They've also sold their second top scorer Stephen Wearne to MK Dons. And they've lost Ed Francis for the 'foreseeable future' because of a fractured skull.
They could only name four subs on the bench for their last league, which was a defeat, at York City.
Match officials
Referee: Andrew Humphries (He was in charge of Chesterfield's 4-3 win at Aldershot this season)
Assistant referee: Samuel Clayton
Assistant referee: Robert Evans
Fourth officials: Lee Hible
Odds
Chesterfield: 1/2
Draw: 10/3
Gateshead: 17/4
(Sky Bet)
We go again!
Chesterfield return to the bread and butter of the National League tonight.
Stay tuned as we bring you everything you need to know.