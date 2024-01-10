News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Live

Chesterfield v Gateshead LIVE: Predicted Spireites line-up, odds, referee and build-up to National League clash

Chesterfield have a chance to extend their lead at the top of the National League when they host a threadbare Gateshead side (7.45pm KO).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 10th Jan 2024, 06:00 GMT
Chesterfield v Gateshead - live updates.Chesterfield v Gateshead - live updates.
Chesterfield v Gateshead - live updates.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Chesterfield 0 v 0 Gateshead: LIVE UPDATES (7.45pm KO)

Show new updates
09:43 GMT

Marcus Dinanga

The former Spireites striker is Gateshead's top scorer with 14 league goals this season.

But he hasn't found the net in his last 11 games. His last goal came against Bromley at the end of September.

09:39 GMT

Gatehead away form

They have the sixth best away record in the division.

They have won six, drawn three and lost three.

18:25 GMT

Our predicted Spireites line-up

Tyrer; Sheckleford, Palmer, Freckleton, Horton; Jones, Naylor; Jacobs, Dobra, Colclough; Grigg.

Subs: Mandeville, Oldaker, Banks, Berry, Quigley.

18:22 GMT

Spireites squad news

Danny Webb said they will make some late fitness checks on a couple of unnamed players.

Jamie Grimes is suspended again, but he is available after tonight.

We will have the official team news at 6.45pm.

18:20 GMT

Gateshead sign two new players

Tonight's opponents have signed young Chelsea goalkeeper, Eddie Beach, 20, on loan until the end of the season.

They have also brought in former Cork City midfielder, Ben Worman, 22, on a free transfer.

10:30 GMT

Gateshead threadbare

Tonight's hosts have seen Archie Mair, Kyran Lofthouse and Billy Chadwick recalled from their loan spells by their parent clubs.

They've also sold their second top scorer Stephen Wearne to MK Dons. And they've lost Ed Francis for the 'foreseeable future' because of a fractured skull.

They could only name four subs on the bench for their last league, which was a defeat, at York City.

10:25 GMT

Match officials

Referee: Andrew Humphries (He was in charge of Chesterfield's 4-3 win at Aldershot this season)

Assistant referee: Samuel Clayton

Assistant referee: Robert Evans

Fourth officials: Lee Hible

10:23 GMT

Odds

Chesterfield: 1/2

Draw: 10/3

Gateshead: 17/4

(Sky Bet)

10:22 GMT

We go again!

Chesterfield return to the bread and butter of the National League tonight.

Stay tuned as we bring you everything you need to know.

Related topics:SpireitesChesterfieldGatesheadNational League