Chesterfield v Eastleigh LIVE: Two former Spireites on target for visitors in National League clash

Chesterfield take on play-off hopefuls Eastleigh at the Technique Stadium today (3pm).

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 15th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2023, 15:39 BST
Chesterfield v Eastleigh - live updates.Chesterfield v Eastleigh - live updates.
Chesterfield v Eastleigh - live updates.

The Spireites could go third in the table today if they win and Woking fail to collect three points at Notts County.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Chesterfield v Eastleigh: LIVE UPDATES

Show new updates
15:49 BST

Behind at the break

HT: Chesterfield 0 v 2 Eastleigh

The Spireites have been too soft. Losing the physical battle and the duels. Look vulnerable defensively. A set-piece and a mistake and they have it all to do. Wasteful in the final third.

15:46 BST

Three minutes added

0-2.

15:41 BST

Colclough blazes over

From a tight angle a superb one and two-touch move cut open the visitors.

15:34 BST

Goal for Eastleigh: 0-2

Fitzsimons spills Mitchell’s shot and Carter slots in the rebound.

That’s two former Spireites on target for the visitors.

15:28 BST

Big chance for Oldaker

But his side-footed finish from about eight yards out is blocked.

It came about after a nice counter found Colclough racing down the left.

0-1 after 27 minutes.

15:24 BST

Oldaker goes close

With a curling free-kick from about 25 yards. It wasn’t far off.

15:24 BST

Colclough tests McDonnell

The Spireites produce their first dangerous attack in a while.

Colclough gets a shot off in the box and McDonnell parries. Quigley was lurking for the rebound but couldn’t get there.

15:23 BSTUpdated 15:26 BST

Two bookings

For Mitchell and Fitzsimons, after they clash near the touchline. Eastleigh wanted to take a quick throw, Fitzsimons stopped it happening, and Mitchell shoved him. Town fans call for a red card, but both receive a yellow.

15:21 BST

Eastleigh sub - 18 minutes

Lloyd suffered an injury in that collision with Fitzsimons and he can’t continue. Harper replaces him.

15:17 BSTUpdated 15:18 BST

Almost a second goal for Eastleigh

Lloyd latches onto a little knock in behind King but Fitzsimons smothers it behind for a corner.

Town are losing the physical battle here and they need to wake up defensively.

