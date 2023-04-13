Chesterfield v Eastleigh LIVE: Two former Spireites on target for visitors in National League clash
Chesterfield take on play-off hopefuls Eastleigh at the Technique Stadium today (3pm).
The Spireites could go third in the table today if they win and Woking fail to collect three points at Notts County.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Chesterfield v Eastleigh: LIVE UPDATES
Behind at the break
HT: Chesterfield 0 v 2 Eastleigh
The Spireites have been too soft. Losing the physical battle and the duels. Look vulnerable defensively. A set-piece and a mistake and they have it all to do. Wasteful in the final third.
Three minutes added
0-2.
Colclough blazes over
From a tight angle a superb one and two-touch move cut open the visitors.
Goal for Eastleigh: 0-2
Fitzsimons spills Mitchell’s shot and Carter slots in the rebound.
That’s two former Spireites on target for the visitors.
Big chance for Oldaker
But his side-footed finish from about eight yards out is blocked.
It came about after a nice counter found Colclough racing down the left.
0-1 after 27 minutes.
Oldaker goes close
With a curling free-kick from about 25 yards. It wasn’t far off.
Colclough tests McDonnell
The Spireites produce their first dangerous attack in a while.
Colclough gets a shot off in the box and McDonnell parries. Quigley was lurking for the rebound but couldn’t get there.
Two bookings
For Mitchell and Fitzsimons, after they clash near the touchline. Eastleigh wanted to take a quick throw, Fitzsimons stopped it happening, and Mitchell shoved him. Town fans call for a red card, but both receive a yellow.
Eastleigh sub - 18 minutes
Lloyd suffered an injury in that collision with Fitzsimons and he can’t continue. Harper replaces him.
Almost a second goal for Eastleigh
Lloyd latches onto a little knock in behind King but Fitzsimons smothers it behind for a corner.
Town are losing the physical battle here and they need to wake up defensively.