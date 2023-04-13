Chesterfield v Eastleigh LIVE: Injury news, predicted line-ups, referee and odds from National League clash
Chesterfield take on play-off hopefuls Eastleigh at the Technique Stadium today (3pm).
The Spireites could go third in the table today if they win and Woking fail to collect three points at Notts County.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Chesterfield v Eastleigh: LIVE UPDATES
Our predicted Blues line-up
We’ll go for the one change with King replacing the injured Sheckleford.
4-2-3-1: Fitzsimons; King, Palmer, Grimes, Maguire; Jones, Banks; Mandeville, Oldaker, Colclough; Quigley.
Subs: Horton, Uchegbulam, Asante, Dallas, McCallum.
Spireites injury news
Ryheem Sheckleford (hamstring) has been ruled out for the remainder of the regular season but could be back for the play-offs.
Armando Dobra (hamstring) is still not available but could be back for Torquay United on Tuesday night.
Ollie Banks (knee) will be assessed after missing training on Thursday but was expected to train on Friday.
Chesterfield home record
The Spireites have only won one of their last seven matches at the Technique.
But Town’s home record is still the fourth best in the league, with 12 wins, two draws and six defeats.
Eastleigh away form
Despite being seventh in the table the Spitfires have not got a great away record.
They have won five, drew four and lost 12 out of 21, leaving them 18th in the table for away form.
Eastleigh top scorer
Is Daniel Whitehall, who has scored 12 goals in 38 appearances.
Eastleigh form
They have not won any of their last four games and have conceded 10 goals in their last three matches.
They lost 5-2 at home to Gateshead on Wednesday night so Chesterfield should be fresher for today’s clash.
Match officials
Referee: Ben Atkinson (Not been in charge of a Chesterfield game this season)
Assistant referee: Callum Jones
Assistant referee: Karl Buckley
Fourth official: Matthew Scholes
Chesterfield: 7/10
Draw: 5/2
Eastleigh: 7/2
(Sky Bet)
And welcome to our live matchday blog as Chesterfield host Eastleigh in the National League.
Stay tuned for everything you need to know.
COYB!