Chesterfield v Eastleigh LIVE: Injury news, predicted line-ups, referee and odds from National League clash

Chesterfield take on play-off hopefuls Eastleigh at the Technique Stadium today (3pm).

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 15th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST
Chesterfield v Eastleigh - live updates. Picture: Eleanor Hoad/Every Second Media.Chesterfield v Eastleigh - live updates. Picture: Eleanor Hoad/Every Second Media.
Chesterfield v Eastleigh - live updates. Picture: Eleanor Hoad/Every Second Media.

The Spireites could go third in the table today if they win and Woking fail to collect three points at Notts County.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Chesterfield v Eastleigh: LIVE UPDATES

11:42 BST

Our predicted Blues line-up

We’ll go for the one change with King replacing the injured Sheckleford.

4-2-3-1: Fitzsimons; King, Palmer, Grimes, Maguire; Jones, Banks; Mandeville, Oldaker, Colclough; Quigley.

Subs: Horton, Uchegbulam, Asante, Dallas, McCallum.

11:38 BST

Spireites injury news

Ryheem Sheckleford (hamstring) has been ruled out for the remainder of the regular season but could be back for the play-offs.

Armando Dobra (hamstring) is still not available but could be back for Torquay United on Tuesday night.

Ollie Banks (knee) will be assessed after missing training on Thursday but was expected to train on Friday.

Thu, 13 Apr, 2023, 10:58 BST

Chesterfield home record

The Spireites have only won one of their last seven matches at the Technique.

But Town’s home record is still the fourth best in the league, with 12 wins, two draws and six defeats.

Thu, 13 Apr, 2023, 10:57 BST

Eastleigh away form

Despite being seventh in the table the Spitfires have not got a great away record.

They have won five, drew four and lost 12 out of 21, leaving them 18th in the table for away form.

Thu, 13 Apr, 2023, 10:54 BST

Eastleigh top scorer

Is Daniel Whitehall, who has scored 12 goals in 38 appearances.

Thu, 13 Apr, 2023, 10:53 BST

Eastleigh form

They have not won any of their last four games and have conceded 10 goals in their last three matches.

They lost 5-2 at home to Gateshead on Wednesday night so Chesterfield should be fresher for today’s clash.

Thu, 13 Apr, 2023, 10:49 BSTUpdated 10:50 BST

Match officials

Referee: Ben Atkinson (Not been in charge of a Chesterfield game this season)

Assistant referee: Callum Jones

Assistant referee: Karl Buckley

Fourth official: Matthew Scholes

Thu, 13 Apr, 2023, 10:47 BST

Odds

Chesterfield: 7/10

Draw: 5/2

Eastleigh: 7/2

(Sky Bet)

Thu, 13 Apr, 2023, 10:46 BST

Hello!

And welcome to our live matchday blog as Chesterfield host Eastleigh in the National League.

Stay tuned for everything you need to know.

COYB!

