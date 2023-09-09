Chesterfield v Dagenham and Redbridge LIVE: Ryan Colclough curls in brilliant free-kick after visitors have man sent off
The Spireites are second, while the Daggers are 11th.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the SMH Group Stadium and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Chesterfield 2 v 1 Dagenham & Redbridge: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
Another win!
FT: Chesterfield 3 v 1 Dagenham & Redbridge
The kings of comebacks and late goals are at it again.
Spireites come froma goal down to beat 10-man Daggers 3-1.
GOOOOAAALLLLL!!! 3-1
BANKS!!!
The sub drills a third from the edge of the box. Keeper Justham should do bettter.
Banks shoots
Justham parries for a corner.
Chance for Quigley
But he blazes it over the bar.
94 minutes played.
GOOOAAALLLL!!! 2-1
Grigg scores the penalty! He sends Justham the wrong way.
Chesterfield lead 2-1. They’ve turned this one around.
Penalty to Chesterfield! 90 minutes
Berry drives at the Daggers defence and is brought down. Seven minutes added.
Third Spireites sub - 89 minutes
Banks on, Dobra off.
Second Spireites sub - 84 minutes
Williams off, Quigley on. It’s an attacking sub.
Big chance!
But Grigg could not make contact with Jamie Grimes’ headed knockdown. Grigg was six yards out, he stuck a leg out, but it just avoided him.
1-1 on 78 minutes.
GOOOOAAAALLLLL!!! 1-1
COLCLOUGH!!!
Following Phipps’ red card, Colclough steps up and curls in the resulting free-kick from the edge of the box on the angle. Justham got a hand on it but he couldn’t keep it out.