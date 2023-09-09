News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield v Dagenham and Redbridge LIVE: Odds, referee and match updates from National League clash

Chesterfield host Dagenham and Redbridge in the National League today (3pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 9th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST
Chesterfield v Dagenham and Redbridge - live updates. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)Chesterfield v Dagenham and Redbridge - live updates. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
The Spireites are second, while the Daggers are 11th.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the SMH Group Stadium and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Chesterfield 0 v 0 Dagenham & Redbridge: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

14:31 BST

Danny Webb on season so far

I think there is a list of priorities – first is results, which have been very good. That’s the first tick.

“After that, we are scoring so many goals and creating things. That’s another tick and we’ve conceded too many goals.

“The clean sheets have yet to be ticked. We’re aware of that, the players are aware of that, and everybody is aware of that.

“We’re scoring nearly three goals a game and we’ve conceded about two a game. It’s always better to be in the plus column but as a team we want some clean sheets.”

10:27 BST

Spireites injury news

Jeff King (hamstring) has trained this week and should be okay, according to Danny Webb.

Bailey Clements (thigh) is due back in full training next week.

Ryheem Sheckleford (hamstring) remains out for at least a couple more weeks.

Thu, 07 Sep, 2023, 10:42 BST

In-form Daggers

After drawing their opening game and then losing three on the bounce, they have now won three in a row.

Thu, 07 Sep, 2023, 10:41 BST

Daggers top scorers

Are Ryan Hill and Omar Mussa, who both have two goals each,

Thu, 07 Sep, 2023, 10:40 BST

Match officials

Referee: Steven Copeland

Assistant referee: Andrew Ellis

Assistant referee: Scott Chalkley

Fourth official: William Murray

Thu, 07 Sep, 2023, 10:38 BST

Form guide

Chesterfield: WDLWW

Daggers: LLWWW

Thu, 07 Sep, 2023, 10:37 BST

Odds

Chesterfield: 4/11

Draw: 18/5

Dagenham & Redbridge: 11/2

(Sky Bet)

Thu, 07 Sep, 2023, 10:36 BST

Good morning!

Welcome back to our live matchday blog as Chesterfield take on the Daggers.

Stay tuned for everything you need to know.

