Chesterfield v Dagenham and Redbridge LIVE: Odds, referee and match updates from National League clash
The Spireites are second, while the Daggers are 11th.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the SMH Group Stadium and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Chesterfield 0 v 0 Dagenham & Redbridge: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
Danny Webb on season so far
I think there is a list of priorities – first is results, which have been very good. That’s the first tick.
“After that, we are scoring so many goals and creating things. That’s another tick and we’ve conceded too many goals.
“The clean sheets have yet to be ticked. We’re aware of that, the players are aware of that, and everybody is aware of that.
“We’re scoring nearly three goals a game and we’ve conceded about two a game. It’s always better to be in the plus column but as a team we want some clean sheets.”
Spireites injury news
Jeff King (hamstring) has trained this week and should be okay, according to Danny Webb.
Bailey Clements (thigh) is due back in full training next week.
Ryheem Sheckleford (hamstring) remains out for at least a couple more weeks.
In-form Daggers
After drawing their opening game and then losing three on the bounce, they have now won three in a row.
Daggers top scorers
Are Ryan Hill and Omar Mussa, who both have two goals each,
Match officials
Referee: Steven Copeland
Assistant referee: Andrew Ellis
Assistant referee: Scott Chalkley
Fourth official: William Murray
Form guide
Chesterfield: WDLWW
Daggers: LLWWW
Chesterfield: 4/11
Draw: 18/5
Dagenham & Redbridge: 11/2
(Sky Bet)
Good morning!
Welcome back to our live matchday blog as Chesterfield take on the Daggers.
Stay tuned for everything you need to know.