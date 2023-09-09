News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield v Dagenham and Redbridge LIVE: Josh Rees puts visitors ahead in National League clash

Chesterfield host Dagenham and Redbridge in the National League today (3pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 9th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2023, 15:46 BST
Chesterfield v Dagenham and Redbridge - live updates (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images).Chesterfield v Dagenham and Redbridge - live updates (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images).
The Spireites are second, while the Daggers are 11th.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the SMH Group Stadium and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Chesterfield 0 v 1 Dagenham & Redbridge: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

15:50 BST

Behind at the break

HT: Chesterfield 0 v 1 Dag & Red

The Spireites started brightly & only a couple of blocks denied them goals. But Daggers have had the best chances & should have taken lead before Rees’ opener. A bit flat from the hosts after the drinks break.

15:47 BST

Three minutes added

0-1.

15:43 BSTUpdated 15:43 BST

Goal for Dagenham: 0-1

Tyrer opts to punch a free-kick delivery, the ball comes back into the box from Hill and Rees is there to finish.

15:39 BST

Let off for Tyrer

Who misskick a clearance straight to Kendall about 25 yards out, but the Daggers man slips and can’t get a shot off. He would have had an open net to aim at.

15:33 BSTUpdated 15:34 BST

Big chance for Daggers

This time a loose pass from Tyrer gives Rees a chance to covert from a cross from Hill but he doesn’t connect with it and the chance is lost.

15:29 BST

Back underway

0-0.

15:25 BST

Drinks break

As predicted, the players are allowed a drink as we reach the 23rd minute.

Chesterfield have been the better side and had chances, but Tyrer has stopped them going behind as well with a top save.

15:24 BST

Almost

Mandeville robs Page on the right and delivers a low cross towards Dobra but it was just cut-out before it reached him.

15:19 BST

Big chance for Daggers

A mistake from Williams allows Hill in on goal but Tyrer makes a great save low to his left to keep it out.

15:19 BST

Another chance

Freckleton plays a beauty of a pass down the left wing for Colclough. He drives into the box, tries to pick out Grigg but Tavares makes a last-ditch clearance to stop a simple tap-in.

