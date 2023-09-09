Chesterfield v Dagenham and Redbridge LIVE: Josh Rees puts visitors ahead in National League clash
The Spireites are second, while the Daggers are 11th.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the SMH Group Stadium and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Chesterfield 0 v 1 Dagenham & Redbridge: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
Behind at the break
HT: Chesterfield 0 v 1 Dag & Red
The Spireites started brightly & only a couple of blocks denied them goals. But Daggers have had the best chances & should have taken lead before Rees’ opener. A bit flat from the hosts after the drinks break.
Three minutes added
0-1.
Goal for Dagenham: 0-1
Tyrer opts to punch a free-kick delivery, the ball comes back into the box from Hill and Rees is there to finish.
Let off for Tyrer
Who misskick a clearance straight to Kendall about 25 yards out, but the Daggers man slips and can’t get a shot off. He would have had an open net to aim at.
Big chance for Daggers
This time a loose pass from Tyrer gives Rees a chance to covert from a cross from Hill but he doesn’t connect with it and the chance is lost.
Back underway
0-0.
Drinks break
As predicted, the players are allowed a drink as we reach the 23rd minute.
Chesterfield have been the better side and had chances, but Tyrer has stopped them going behind as well with a top save.
Almost
Mandeville robs Page on the right and delivers a low cross towards Dobra but it was just cut-out before it reached him.
Big chance for Daggers
A mistake from Williams allows Hill in on goal but Tyrer makes a great save low to his left to keep it out.
Another chance
Freckleton plays a beauty of a pass down the left wing for Colclough. He drives into the box, tries to pick out Grigg but Tavares makes a last-ditch clearance to stop a simple tap-in.