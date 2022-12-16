News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield v Coalville Town FA Trophy game falls to a frozen pitch

Chesterfield’s FA Trophy tie against Coalville Town has been postponed until Tuesday.

By Stephen Thirkill
6 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Dec 2022, 1:51pm
Chesterfield's game with Coalville has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.
With the ongoing cold snap expected to continue overnight there will be no opportunity for the pitch to thaw.

The match will now take place on December 20th, meaning the league game against Woking has now been moved.

It is likely to be one of many games to fall to the weather around the country following a week of sub zero temperatures.

