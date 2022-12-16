Chesterfield v Coalville Town FA Trophy game falls to a frozen pitch
Chesterfield’s FA Trophy tie against Coalville Town has been postponed until Tuesday.
With the ongoing cold snap expected to continue overnight there will be no opportunity for the pitch to thaw.
The match will now take place on December 20th, meaning the league game against Woking has now been moved.
It is likely to be one of many games to fall to the weather around the country following a week of sub zero temperatures.
