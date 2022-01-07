Chesterfield v Chelsea: advice from Spireites Police on where to drink and getting to Stamford Bridge
Chesterfield’s dedicated police officer has issued advice to fans ahead of their FA Cup tie against Chelsea tomorrow.
PC Adam Collins said that the Met Police know this is a huge occasion, and that they want fans to enjoy themselves in London.
“They know it’s a massive game for Chesterfield fans and they want them to enjoy the day. We’ve had a few meetings with my counterpart at the Met, and they’ve got a very open and engaging police operation planned.”
While fans will not be turned away from any particular pub, they are being encouraged to drink elsewhere in London, rather than congregating earlier near Stamford Bridge.
PC Collins said: “There’s no home or away pubs as such, but they are trying to discourage drinking around the ground, as there’s not that much around Stamford Bridge. There’s a Wetherspoons near the ground but that will be absolutely packed.
“It’ll be so busy that they’re probably better off staying in the Covent Garden or Leicester Square areas. Clapham Junction also has an array of bars, from which they can catch the overground to West Brompton, which is near the ground.”
“For a last drink, they’re encouraging Earl’s Court- you can get the Piccadilly Line here from St Pancras and walk to Stamford Bridge as the District Line is shut, including Fulham Broadway, which is the closest tube station to the ground. Earl’s Court, however, is a bit more expensive, so they’re not suggesting drinking there all day at £8 a pint.”
PC Collins said that, if Chesterfield fans enjoy the day responsibly, there will be a soft approach to policing around the game.
“As long as they behave, they’ve pretty much got the freedom of the city. There’ll be no escorts en masse or being held in a pub or railway station, like the bad old days in the 90s, unless the behaviour dictates that.”