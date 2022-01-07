Chesterfield v Chelsea: advice from Spireites Police on where to drink and getting to Stamford Bridge

PC Adam Collins said that the Met Police know this is a huge occasion, and that they want fans to enjoy themselves in London.

“They know it’s a massive game for Chesterfield fans and they want them to enjoy the day. We’ve had a few meetings with my counterpart at the Met, and they’ve got a very open and engaging police operation planned.”

While fans will not be turned away from any particular pub, they are being encouraged to drink elsewhere in London, rather than congregating earlier near Stamford Bridge.

Fans are being encouraged not to head to the pubs close to Stamford Bridge as they will be extremely busy. Credit: Photo2021 Wikimedia Commons (https://bit.ly/3q5unbq)

PC Collins said: “There’s no home or away pubs as such, but they are trying to discourage drinking around the ground, as there’s not that much around Stamford Bridge. There’s a Wetherspoons near the ground but that will be absolutely packed.

“It’ll be so busy that they’re probably better off staying in the Covent Garden or Leicester Square areas. Clapham Junction also has an array of bars, from which they can catch the overground to West Brompton, which is near the ground.”

“For a last drink, they’re encouraging Earl’s Court- you can get the Piccadilly Line here from St Pancras and walk to Stamford Bridge as the District Line is shut, including Fulham Broadway, which is the closest tube station to the ground. Earl’s Court, however, is a bit more expensive, so they’re not suggesting drinking there all day at £8 a pint.”

PC Collins said that, if Chesterfield fans enjoy the day responsibly, there will be a soft approach to policing around the game.