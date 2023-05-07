Chesterfield v Bromley LIVE: Injury news, predicted line-ups, referee and odds for play-off semi-final
The day has finally arrived!
Chesterfield host Bromley this afternoon (3.30pm) in a one-legged play-off semi-final in front of a sold-out Technique Stadium.
The winner of this one will go to Wembley on Saturday, May 13 for the final and play either Notts County or Boreham Wood.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the Technique and will bring you everything you need to know.
Chesterfield v Bromley: LIVE UPDATES
Our predicted line-up
4-2-3-1: Fitzsimons; King, Palmer, Grimes, Clements; Jones, Banks; Colclough, Mandeville, Dobra; Dallas.
Subs: Covolan, Maguire, Oldaker, Uchegbulam, McCallum.
Chesterfield injury news
Ollie Banks (knee) is fine and available for selection, according to Danny Webb.
Armando Dobra (hamstring) suffered no adverse reactions to his 60 minutes last weekend and he is also available.
Chesterfield home form
The Spireites have the third best home record in the league, winning 15, drawing two and losing six.
They have won four of their last five on home soil.
The Blues have won their last three at home, scoring an impressive 12 times.
Bromley away form
The visitors have the sixth best away record in the league, winning nine, drawing seven and losing seven.
13 points
That’s how many points the Spireites finished above the Ravens.
But this is effectively cup football now. It’s all about who turns up on the day.
Does form matter in the play-offs?
Bromley are in great form, they have not lost any of their last 10 games.
Their last defeat came on March 18 against Wrexham.
Does it count for anything?
Just two weeks ago, Bromley beat Chesterfield 2-0 in Kent.
But the Spireites won the reverse fixture 3-2 back in October.
A reminder
That Bromley played a play-off eliminator on Wednesday night, winning 2-1 away at Woking after trailing 1-0 at half-time.
Match officials
Referee: Scott Simpson (he was in charge of Chesterfield’s 2-1 win against Scunthorpe United on Boxing Day)
Assistant referee: Jacob Lehane
Assistant referee: Stuart Kane
Fourth Official: Steven Copeland
Other semi-final
Between Notts County and Boreham Wood kicks-off at 12.30pm.
We will keep you updated on the score.