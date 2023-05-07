News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
17 hours ago Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis shine at coronation
18 hours ago Lottery players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £46.2 million
18 hours ago Fire breaks out on London underground
18 hours ago UK easyJet flight in narrow miss with illegal drone at 5,000ft
1 day ago Full order of service for King Charles III’s coronation
Live

Chesterfield v Bromley LIVE: Injury news, predicted line-ups, referee and odds for play-off semi-final

The day has finally arrived!

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 7th May 2023, 09:10 BST
Updated 7th May 2023, 09:10 BST
Chesterfield v Bromley - live updates.Chesterfield v Bromley - live updates.
Chesterfield v Bromley - live updates.

Chesterfield host Bromley this afternoon (3.30pm) in a one-legged play-off semi-final in front of a sold-out Technique Stadium.

The winner of this one will go to Wembley on Saturday, May 13 for the final and play either Notts County or Boreham Wood.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the Technique and will bring you everything you need to know.

Chesterfield v Bromley: LIVE UPDATES

Show new updates
09:09 BST

Our predicted line-up

4-2-3-1: Fitzsimons; King, Palmer, Grimes, Clements; Jones, Banks; Colclough, Mandeville, Dobra; Dallas.

Subs: Covolan, Maguire, Oldaker, Uchegbulam, McCallum.

09:07 BST

Chesterfield injury news

Ollie Banks (knee) is fine and available for selection, according to Danny Webb.

Armando Dobra (hamstring) suffered no adverse reactions to his 60 minutes last weekend and he is also available.

09:04 BSTUpdated 09:06 BST

Chesterfield home form

The Spireites have the third best home record in the league, winning 15, drawing two and losing six.

They have won four of their last five on home soil.

The Blues have won their last three at home, scoring an impressive 12 times.

09:03 BST

Bromley away form

The visitors have the sixth best away record in the league, winning nine, drawing seven and losing seven.

09:02 BST

13 points

That’s how many points the Spireites finished above the Ravens.

But this is effectively cup football now. It’s all about who turns up on the day.

09:01 BST

Does form matter in the play-offs?

Bromley are in great form, they have not lost any of their last 10 games.

Their last defeat came on March 18 against Wrexham.

08:59 BST

Does it count for anything?

Just two weeks ago, Bromley beat Chesterfield 2-0 in Kent.

But the Spireites won the reverse fixture 3-2 back in October.

08:58 BST

A reminder

That Bromley played a play-off eliminator on Wednesday night, winning 2-1 away at Woking after trailing 1-0 at half-time.

08:57 BST

Match officials

Referee: Scott Simpson (he was in charge of Chesterfield’s 2-1 win against Scunthorpe United on Boxing Day)

Assistant referee: Jacob Lehane

Assistant referee: Stuart Kane

Fourth Official: Steven Copeland

08:54 BSTUpdated 08:54 BST

Other semi-final

Between Notts County and Boreham Wood kicks-off at 12.30pm.

We will keep you updated on the score.

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:ChesterfieldBromleyTechnique StadiumBoreham WoodNotts CountyWembley