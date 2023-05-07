Chesterfield v Bromley LIVE: Adam Marriott puts visitors ahead in play-off semi-final
The day has finally arrived!
Chesterfield host Bromley this afternoon (3.30pm) in a one-legged play-off semi-final in front of a sold-out Technique Stadium.
The winner of this one will go to Wembley on Saturday, May 13 for the final and play either Notts County or Boreham Wood.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the Technique and will bring you everything you need to know.
Chesterfield v Bromley: LIVE UPDATES
Behind at the break
HT: Chesterfield 0 v 1 Bromley
Marriott’s close-range finish has the visitors in front at the break.
Goal for Bromley: 0-1
Marriott taps home from about a yard out.
We are eight minutes into the 11 added in this first-half.
What a block
By Grimes to deny Arthurs from the edge of the area. Threw himself at that.
Chance!
Patient build-up play sees Colcough drive in a low cross to the near post and Reynolds almost turns the ball into his own net.
King goes down in the box
But nothing is given.
King booked
After being adjusged to have made a foul on the far side.
11 minutes added
That’s because of the earlier medical emergency and general stoppages.
Bromley goes close
As Cheek glances a header from a free-kick inches wide. He’s got his hands on his head. That was very close. 0-0.
Blues win a corner
After Clements bursts into the box and his cross is cut-out.
Good play by Cleements
Who wins the ball and advances down the left, he cuts the ball back for Oldaker on the edge of the box but he miss-kicks the volley.