Live

Chesterfield v Bromley LIVE: Adam Marriott puts visitors ahead in play-off semi-final

The day has finally arrived!

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 7th May 2023, 09:10 BST
Updated 7th May 2023, 16:38 BST
Chesterfield v Bromley - live updates.Chesterfield v Bromley - live updates.
Chesterfield v Bromley - live updates.

Chesterfield host Bromley this afternoon (3.30pm) in a one-legged play-off semi-final in front of a sold-out Technique Stadium.

The winner of this one will go to Wembley on Saturday, May 13 for the final and play either Notts County or Boreham Wood.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the Technique and will bring you everything you need to know.

Chesterfield v Bromley: LIVE UPDATES

16:37 BST

Behind at the break

HT: Chesterfield 0 v 1 Bromley

Marriott’s close-range finish has the visitors in front at the break.

16:35 BST

Goal for Bromley: 0-1

Marriott taps home from about a yard out.

We are eight minutes into the 11 added in this first-half.

16:34 BST

What a block

By Grimes to deny Arthurs from the edge of the area. Threw himself at that.

16:32 BST

Chance!

Patient build-up play sees Colcough drive in a low cross to the near post and Reynolds almost turns the ball into his own net.

16:29 BST

King goes down in the box

But nothing is given.

16:27 BST

King booked

After being adjusged to have made a foul on the far side.

16:26 BST

11 minutes added

That’s because of the earlier medical emergency and general stoppages.

16:25 BST

Bromley goes close

As Cheek glances a header from a free-kick inches wide. He’s got his hands on his head. That was very close. 0-0.

16:21 BST

Blues win a corner

After Clements bursts into the box and his cross is cut-out.

16:17 BST

Good play by Cleements

Who wins the ball and advances down the left, he cuts the ball back for Oldaker on the edge of the box but he miss-kicks the volley.

