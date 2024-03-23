Chesterfield v Boreham Wood LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates - Spireites close to EFL promotion
The Spireites just need to avoid defeat against Boreham Wood (3pm KO) and it will be party time.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the SMH Group Stadium and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Chesterfield 0 v 0 Boreham Wood: LIVE UPDATES (3pm KO)
Former Spireites Tshimanga and Whelan start for the visitors
Chesterfield team news confirmed - six changes
Paul Cook makes six changes from the defeat to Halifax on Wednesday night. IN: King, Palmer, Horton, Jones, Jacobs and Quigley.
OUT: Williams, Clements, Banks, Colclough, Hobson, Grigg.
No Sheckleford, Freckleton, Hobson, Colclough (ankle) and Grigg (hamstring) in the squad. Tyrer; King, Palmer, Grimes, Horton; Jones, Naylor; Mandeville, Jacobs, Dobra; Quigley.
Subs: Williams, Oldaker, Banks Berry, Curtis.
Spireites injury news
Will Grigg (hamstring) is a doubt.
Ryan Colclough (ankle) could also be missing.
Tyrone Williams (cramp) should be okay.
Our predicted line-up
We'll go for six changes.
Tyrer; King, Palmer, Grimes, Horton; Oldaker, Naylor; Mandeville, Jacobs, Dobra; Quigley.
Subs: Williams, Jones, Banks, Hobson, Berry.
Tshimanga
Kabongo Tshimanga needs no introduction to Spireites fans.
He is on loan at Boreham from Peterborough United and he has got four goals in nine appearances.
Boreham Wood
Are fifth from bottom and just one point above the relegation zone.
Away from home, they have won four, drawn six and lost nine (20th in league on away form)
Chesterfield: 4/11
Draw: 18/5
Boreham Wood: 6/1
(Sky Bet)
State of play
Of course you already know this.
But Chesterfield only need to avoid defeat today and they will clinch the title and promotion.
They could also win it if second-placed Barnet fail to beat Dorking Wanderers.
'Champions-elect ole ole'
We said it at Oldham, at Halifax, but hopefully TODAY IS THE DAY!