Chesterfield v Boreham Wood LIVE: Spireites can win National League title and promotion to EFL

Chesterfield have another opportunity to win the National League title and promotion to the Football League today.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 23rd Mar 2024, 06:00 GMT
Halifax v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)Halifax v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
Halifax v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The Spireites just need to avoid defeat against Boreham Wood (3pm KO) and it will be party time.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the SMH Group Stadium and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Chesterfield 0 v 0 Boreham Wood: LIVE UPDATES (3pm KO)

10:57 GMT

Spireites injury news

Will Grigg (hamstring) is a doubt.

Ryan Colclough (ankle) could also be missing.

Tyrone Williams (cramp) should be okay.

10:56 GMT

Our predicted line-up

We'll go for six changes.

Tyrer; King, Palmer, Grimes, Horton; Oldaker, Naylor; Mandeville, Jacobs, Dobra; Quigley.

Subs: Williams, Jones, Banks, Hobson, Berry.

09:01 GMT

Tshimanga

Kabongo Tshimanga needs no introduction to Spireites fans.

He is on loan at Boreham from Peterborough United and he has got four goals in nine appearances.

08:59 GMT

Boreham Wood

Are fifth from bottom and just one point above the relegation zone.

Away from home, they have won four, drawn six and lost nine (20th in league on away form)

08:58 GMT

Chesterfield: 4/11

Draw: 18/5

Boreham Wood: 6/1

(Sky Bet)

08:57 GMT

State of play

Of course you already know this.

But Chesterfield only need to avoid defeat today and they will clinch the title and promotion.

They could also win it if second-placed Barnet fail to beat Dorking Wanderers.

08:55 GMT

'Champions-elect ole ole'

We said it at Oldham, at Halifax, but hopefully TODAY IS THE DAY!

