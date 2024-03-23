Live

Chesterfield v Boreham Wood LIVE: Jamie Grimes heads Spireites in front as they close in on EFL promotion

Chesterfield have another opportunity to win the National League title and promotion to the Football League today.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 23rd Mar 2024, 06:00 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2024, 15:32 GMT
The Spireites just need to avoid defeat against Boreham Wood (3pm KO) and it will be party time.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the SMH Group Stadium and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Chesterfield 3 v 0 Boreham Wood: LIVE UPDATES (3pm KO)

16:42 GMT

Final sub - 83

Curtis on, Quigley off.

16:35 GMT

Second sub - 75

Dobra off, Banks on.

16:30 GMT

First Spireites sub - 70

Mandeville off, Berry on.

16:29 GMT

GOOOOAAAALLL!!! 3-0

GRIMES!!!

It's 3-0. Grimes at the double, tapping home from a yard out after great work by Dobra. That was Chesterfield's 100th league goal. Amazing.

16:26 GMT

Attendance

9,907 (81 Boreham Wood fans)

16:14 GMT

So close!

A stunning drive from King whistles just wide. It was moving all over. What a goal that would have been.

16:08 GMT

Chance for Ndlovu

Who gets inbetween Grimes and Palmer but his finish goes well over.

16:07 GMT

GOOOOAAAALLLL!!! 2-0

MANDEVILLE!!!

Chesterfield double their lead 30 seconds into the second-half. Dobra drives into the box, crosses low, and Mandeville finishes from six-yards. Breathing space. 2-0.

16:03 GMT

Back underway

Here we go then for the second-half!

15:49 GMT

Job half done

HT: Chesterfield 1 v 0 Boreham Wood

Grimes' header the difference so far. Town will be champions and are going up as it stands.

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
