Chesterfield v Boreham Wood LIVE: Jamie Grimes heads Spireites in front as they close in on EFL promotion
The Spireites just need to avoid defeat against Boreham Wood (3pm KO) and it will be party time.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the SMH Group Stadium and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Chesterfield 3 v 0 Boreham Wood: LIVE UPDATES (3pm KO)
Final sub - 83
Curtis on, Quigley off.
Second sub - 75
Dobra off, Banks on.
First Spireites sub - 70
Mandeville off, Berry on.
GOOOOAAAALLL!!! 3-0
GRIMES!!!
It's 3-0. Grimes at the double, tapping home from a yard out after great work by Dobra. That was Chesterfield's 100th league goal. Amazing.
Attendance
9,907 (81 Boreham Wood fans)
So close!
A stunning drive from King whistles just wide. It was moving all over. What a goal that would have been.
Chance for Ndlovu
Who gets inbetween Grimes and Palmer but his finish goes well over.
GOOOOAAAALLLL!!! 2-0
MANDEVILLE!!!
Chesterfield double their lead 30 seconds into the second-half. Dobra drives into the box, crosses low, and Mandeville finishes from six-yards. Breathing space. 2-0.
Back underway
Here we go then for the second-half!
Job half done
HT: Chesterfield 1 v 0 Boreham Wood
Grimes' header the difference so far. Town will be champions and are going up as it stands.