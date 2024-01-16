News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Live

Chesterfield v Altrincham LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from National League clash

Chesterfield return to league action tonight when they host fifth-placed Altrincham (7.45pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 16th Jan 2024, 06:00 GMT
Updated 16th Jan 2024, 18:30 GMT
Chesterfield v Altrincham - live updates. (Photo:Getty).Chesterfield v Altrincham - live updates. (Photo:Getty).
Chesterfield v Altrincham - live updates. (Photo:Getty).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Chesterfield 0 v 0 Altrincham: LIVE UPDATES (7.45pm)

Show new updates
18:51 GMT

How the visitors start

18:44 GMTUpdated 18:51 GMT

Chesterfield team news confirmed - 11 changes

There are 11 changes from the FA Trophy match against Welling United on Saturday. But it's four changes from the last league games last Wednesday.

Sheckleford starts in place of King, who is not in the squad. Grimes returns from suspension. Mandeville on the bench. Colclough and Freckleton are injured.

Line-up (4-2-3-1) Tyrer; Sheckleford, Palmer, Grimes, Horton; Oldaker, Naylor; Jacobs, Banks, Dobra; Grigg.

Subs: Williams, Jones, Mandeville, Berry, Quigley.

Mon, 15 Jan, 2024, 13:25 GMT

Altrincham star man

Is midfielder Chris Conn-Clarke, who has scored 13 goals in 26 league games.

Mon, 15 Jan, 2024, 13:21 GMT

Our predicted Spireites line-up

We'll opt for two changes from the last league game with Grimes and Dobra replacing Williams and Colclough.

Tyrer; King, Palmer, Grimes, Horton; Oldaker, Naylor; Mandeville, Jacobs, Dobra; Grigg.

Subs: Williams, Jones, Banks, Berry, Quigley.

Mon, 15 Jan, 2024, 13:16 GMT

Spireites injury news

Ryan Colclough (ankle) and Miguel Freckleton (hamstring) are unavailable.

But captain Jamie Grimes is back from his three-match suspension.

Mon, 15 Jan, 2024, 13:15 GMT

A reminder

That Chesterfield have won all of their last 15 home games in all comps. Incredible.

Mon, 15 Jan, 2024, 13:14 GMT

Alty form

They have only won one of their last five in all competitions. But that win came against Barnet. And they also got a draw away at Bromley. They also beat Solihull Moors 6-1 not long ago.

Mon, 15 Jan, 2024, 13:10 GMT

Altrincham away form

They have the 10th best away record in the National League.

They have won four, drawn six and lost three on the road.

Mon, 15 Jan, 2024, 13:08 GMT

Match officials

Referee: Dale Baines (Not been in charge of a Chesterfield game this season)

Assistant referee: Martyn Mitchell

Assistant referee: Wayne Cooper

Fourth official: David Jones

Mon, 15 Jan, 2024, 13:05 GMT

The odds

Chesterfield: 1/3

Draw: 4/1

Altrincham: 6/1

(Sky Bet)

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Team newsChesterfieldAltrinchamNational League