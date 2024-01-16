Chesterfield v Altrincham LIVE: Predicted Spireites line-up, odds and referee ahead of National League clash
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Chesterfield 0 v 0 Altrincham: LIVE UPDATES (7.45pm)
Altrincham star man
Is midfielder Chris Conn-Clarke, who has scored 13 goals in 26 league games.
Our predicted Spireites line-up
We'll opt for two changes from the last league game with Grimes and Dobra replacing Williams and Colclough.
Tyrer; King, Palmer, Grimes, Horton; Oldaker, Naylor; Mandeville, Jacobs, Dobra; Grigg.
Subs: Williams, Jones, Banks, Berry, Quigley.
Spireites injury news
Ryan Colclough (ankle) and Miguel Freckleton (hamstring) are unavailable.
But captain Jamie Grimes is back from his three-match suspension.
A reminder
That Chesterfield have won all of their last 15 home games in all comps. Incredible.
Alty form
They have only won one of their last five in all competitions. But that win came against Barnet. And they also got a draw away at Bromley. They also beat Solihull Moors 6-1 not long ago.
Altrincham away form
They have the 10th best away record in the National League.
They have won four, drawn six and lost three on the road.
Match officials
Referee: Dale Baines (Not been in charge of a Chesterfield game this season)
Assistant referee: Martyn Mitchell
Assistant referee: Wayne Cooper
Fourth official: David Jones
The odds
Chesterfield: 1/3
Draw: 4/1
Altrincham: 6/1
(Sky Bet)
Under the lights!
Chesterfield have a chance to go 12 points clear at the top of the National League when they take on fifth-placed Altrincham tonight.
We'll bring you everything you need to know, so don't go anywhere!