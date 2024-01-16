News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Live

Chesterfield v Altrincham LIVE: Predicted Spireites line-up, odds and referee ahead of National League clash

Chesterfield return to league action tonight when they host fifth-placed Altrincham (7.45pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 16th Jan 2024, 06:00 GMT
Chesterfield v Altrincham - live updates.Chesterfield v Altrincham - live updates.
Chesterfield v Altrincham - live updates.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Chesterfield 0 v 0 Altrincham: LIVE UPDATES (7.45pm)

Show new updates
13:25 GMT

Altrincham star man

Is midfielder Chris Conn-Clarke, who has scored 13 goals in 26 league games.

13:21 GMT

Our predicted Spireites line-up

We'll opt for two changes from the last league game with Grimes and Dobra replacing Williams and Colclough.

Tyrer; King, Palmer, Grimes, Horton; Oldaker, Naylor; Mandeville, Jacobs, Dobra; Grigg.

Subs: Williams, Jones, Banks, Berry, Quigley.

13:16 GMT

Spireites injury news

Ryan Colclough (ankle) and Miguel Freckleton (hamstring) are unavailable.

But captain Jamie Grimes is back from his three-match suspension.

13:15 GMT

A reminder

That Chesterfield have won all of their last 15 home games in all comps. Incredible.

13:14 GMT

Alty form

They have only won one of their last five in all competitions. But that win came against Barnet. And they also got a draw away at Bromley. They also beat Solihull Moors 6-1 not long ago.

13:10 GMT

Altrincham away form

They have the 10th best away record in the National League.

They have won four, drawn six and lost three on the road.

13:08 GMT

Match officials

Referee: Dale Baines (Not been in charge of a Chesterfield game this season)

Assistant referee: Martyn Mitchell

Assistant referee: Wayne Cooper

Fourth official: David Jones

13:05 GMT

The odds

Chesterfield: 1/3

Draw: 4/1

Altrincham: 6/1

(Sky Bet)

13:04 GMT

Under the lights!

Chesterfield have a chance to go 12 points clear at the top of the National League when they take on fifth-placed Altrincham tonight.

We'll bring you everything you need to know, so don't go anywhere!

Related topics:AltrinchamChesterfieldNational League