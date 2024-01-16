News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Live

Chesterfield v Altrincham LIVE: Chris Conn-Clarke cancels out Ollie Banks' opener in National League clash

Chesterfield return to league action tonight when they host fifth-placed Altrincham (7.45pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 16th Jan 2024, 06:00 GMT
Updated 16th Jan 2024, 20:44 GMT
Chesterfield v Altrincham - live updates. (Photo:Getty).Chesterfield v Altrincham - live updates. (Photo:Getty).
Chesterfield v Altrincham - live updates. (Photo:Getty).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Chesterfield 1 v 1 Altrincham: LIVE UPDATES (7.45pm)

Show new updates
21:03 GMT

Palmer heads on target

From Jacobs' lofted corner. But keeper Ghould claims it comfortably.

21:01 GMT

Good work from Naylor

To cut out another dangerous counter.

20:57 GMT

52 gone

Fair play to Altrincham, they are playing some good football at times. Town haven't been able to build-up any momentum so far this half.

20:48 GMT

Back underway

The second-half is underway.

1-1.

20:43 GMT

Attendance

6,571 (152 Altrincham fans)

20:32 GMT

Level at the break

HT: Chesterfield 1 v 1 Altrincham Conn-Clarke's equaliser cancels out Banks' opener.

20:31 GMT

Two minutes added

1-1.

20:30 GMT

Goal for Altrincham: 1-1

A swift counter-attack is finished by Conn-Clarke.

20:28 GMT

Cheeky Conn-Clarke

Alty's star man tries to chip Tyrer from distance but it drifts just wide of the past. Tyrer had it covered, to be fair.

20:23 GMT

38 on the clock

Still 1-0. Town having a decent spell, not neccessarily hammering on the door, but controlling the game more now.

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldAltrinchamNational League