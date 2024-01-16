Chesterfield v Altrincham LIVE: Chris Conn-Clarke cancels out Ollie Banks' opener in National League clash
Chesterfield 1 v 1 Altrincham: LIVE UPDATES (7.45pm)
Palmer heads on target
From Jacobs' lofted corner. But keeper Ghould claims it comfortably.
Good work from Naylor
To cut out another dangerous counter.
52 gone
Fair play to Altrincham, they are playing some good football at times. Town haven't been able to build-up any momentum so far this half.
Back underway
The second-half is underway.
1-1.
Attendance
6,571 (152 Altrincham fans)
Level at the break
HT: Chesterfield 1 v 1 Altrincham Conn-Clarke's equaliser cancels out Banks' opener.
Two minutes added
1-1.
Goal for Altrincham: 1-1
A swift counter-attack is finished by Conn-Clarke.
Cheeky Conn-Clarke
Alty's star man tries to chip Tyrer from distance but it drifts just wide of the past. Tyrer had it covered, to be fair.
38 on the clock
Still 1-0. Town having a decent spell, not neccessarily hammering on the door, but controlling the game more now.