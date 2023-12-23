Chesterfield v Aldershot Town LIVE: Predicted line-up, odds, referee and build-up from National League clash
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Chesterfield 0 v 0 Aldershot Town - LIVE UPDATES (3pm KO)
Our Spireites predicted line-up
We predict two changes with Mike Jones and Will Grigg replacing Darren Oldaker and Joe Quigley.
Tyrer; Sheckleford, Palmer, Grimes, Horton; Jones, Naylor; Mandeville, Banks, Dobra; Grigg.
Subs: Williams, Oldaker, Jacobs, Colclough, Quigley.
Form guide
Chesterfield, unsurprinsingly, are top of the form guide over the last 10 league games, collecting 25 points out of 30.
Aldershot are seventh, securing 18 points out of 30.
Dangermen
Aldershot have big threats in attack with Josh Stokes scoring 14 goals in 25 games. Lorent Tolaj has 11 in 26 and Jack Barham has 10 in 25.
They score a lot of goals, but they have also conceded the most (41) out of the teams in the top seven.
Chesterfield's home record
Is the best in the division with nine wins and a draw from 10 matches.
Aldershot's away form
Despite sitting in the play-offs they aren't the best on their travels in the league.
They have won four and lost seven of 11 away days. They are yet to draw.
However, they crazily won 7-4 at Swindon Town in the FA Cup and they also beat Stockport County away in the same competition.
Referee: Ruebyn Ricardo (he was in charge for the opening day 4-3 home win against Dorking)
Assistant referee: Callum Gough
Assistant referee: Stuart Richardson
Fourth official: Richard Eley
The odds
Chesterfield: 1/4
Draw: 19/4
Aldershot: 15/2
(Sky Bet)
Christmas Eve Eve footy!
The big man is loading his sleigh up but before then we've got some football to attend!
It's Chesterfield v Aldershot in the National League....AND IT'S LIVE!