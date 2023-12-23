Chesterfield v Aldershot Town LIVE: Darren Oldaker equalises for Spireites with stunning free-kick in National League clash
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Chesterfield 1 v 1 Aldershot Town - LIVE UPDATES (3pm KO)
Close!
Van Stappershoef saves with his legs again, this time from Dobra, after a well-worked free-kick. Chesterfield have played some lovely football since drawing level.
Chance!
Grigg gets a shot off, about eight yards out, but it is saved by the legs of the away keeper.
Good defending from Grimes
To deal with an awkward-looking cross into the box from Mnoga. Corner to Aldershot. It comes to nothing.
Good play
Dobra and Oldaker look bang up for this one. They combine to set Colclough away down the left. But his curling shot goes over the bar.
We said there would be goals, and we've had two after five minutes.
GOOOAAAALLLL!!! 1-1
OLDAKER!!!
Chesterfield equalise immediately, 1-1. And it's a wonderful, curling free-kick from Oldaker from the edge of the box. What a goal.
Goal for Aldershot: 0-1
Well...we did say Aldershot had started brightly, and now they have the lead. A cross from the right was not dealt with and Stokes drilled home from inside the area.
Aldershot
Have settled quickly, stringing lots of passes together. They've just cut through Town with a slick move but it ended with a poor cross.
KO!
Referee Ruebyn Ricardo pips his whistle and we are underway!
Chesterfield are in their usual home strip, while Aldershot are wearing blue and white shirts, black shorts and white socks.
Here come the teams!
Both sets of players are welcomed out by a crowd of about 8,000 plus.
The visitors are seventh and have won some big games on the road at Bromley, Solihull Moors, Swindon Town and Stockport County so they know how to succeed on their travels.
But Chesterfield are unbeaten at home and are flying high at the top so they should't fear anyone. They have won their last 12 home matches and have scored in every game this season.
Don't go anywhere as we bring you all the key action from the game.