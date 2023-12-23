Both sets of players are welcomed out by a crowd of about 8,000 plus.

The visitors are seventh and have won some big games on the road at Bromley, Solihull Moors, Swindon Town and Stockport County so they know how to succeed on their travels.

But Chesterfield are unbeaten at home and are flying high at the top so they should't fear anyone. They have won their last 12 home matches and have scored in every game this season.