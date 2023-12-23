News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield v Aldershot Town LIVE: Darren Oldaker equalises for Spireites with stunning free-kick in National League clash

Leaders Chesterfield take on seventh-placed Aldershot Town today (3pm KO).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 23rd Dec 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 23rd Dec 2023, 15:09 GMT
Chesterfield v Aldershot Town - live updates.Chesterfield v Aldershot Town - live updates.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Chesterfield 1 v 1 Aldershot Town - LIVE UPDATES (3pm KO)

15:25 GMT

Close!

Van Stappershoef saves with his legs again, this time from Dobra, after a well-worked free-kick. Chesterfield have played some lovely football since drawing level.

15:19 GMT

Chance!

Grigg gets a shot off, about eight yards out, but it is saved by the legs of the away keeper.

15:18 GMT

Good defending from Grimes

To deal with an awkward-looking cross into the box from Mnoga. Corner to Aldershot. It comes to nothing.

15:11 GMT

Good play

Dobra and Oldaker look bang up for this one. They combine to set Colclough away down the left. But his curling shot goes over the bar.

We said there would be goals, and we've had two after five minutes.

15:07 GMT

GOOOAAAALLLL!!! 1-1

OLDAKER!!!

Chesterfield equalise immediately, 1-1. And it's a wonderful, curling free-kick from Oldaker from the edge of the box. What a goal.

15:05 GMT

Goal for Aldershot: 0-1

Well...we did say Aldershot had started brightly, and now they have the lead. A cross from the right was not dealt with and Stokes drilled home from inside the area.

15:04 GMT

Aldershot

Have settled quickly, stringing lots of passes together. They've just cut through Town with a slick move but it ended with a poor cross.

14:58 GMT

KO!

Referee Ruebyn Ricardo pips his whistle and we are underway!

Chesterfield are in their usual home strip, while Aldershot are wearing blue and white shirts, black shorts and white socks.

14:54 GMT

Here come the teams!

Both sets of players are welcomed out by a crowd of about 8,000 plus.

The visitors are seventh and have won some big games on the road at Bromley, Solihull Moors, Swindon Town and Stockport County so they know how to succeed on their travels.

But Chesterfield are unbeaten at home and are flying high at the top so they should't fear anyone. They have won their last 12 home matches and have scored in every game this season.

Don't go anywhere as we bring you all the key action from the game.

14:15 GMT

Key man missing for Shots

No Tolaj, who has 11 league goals this season, for the visitors. Stokes (14 goals) and Barham (10 goals) start though.

