Chesterfield v AFC Fylde LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from National League clash

Chesterfield will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they host in-form AFC Fylde today (3pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 9th Mar 2024, 06:00 GMT
Updated 9th Mar 2024, 13:43 GMT
Chesterfield v AFC Fylde - live updates.
Chesterfield v AFC Fylde - live updates.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Chesterfield 0 v 0 AFC Fylde: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

14:46 GMT

A reminder

That Chesterfield are one win away from a club record 28 in a season.

14:08 GMT

Haughton and Ustabasi have 26 league goals this season

13:59 GMT

Chesterfield team news confirmed - five changes

Paul Cook makes five changes from the defeat to Dorking Wanderers last Saturday.

IN: Sheckleford, Horton, Jones, Banks & Dobra

OUT: King, Clements, Oldaker, Jacobs & Berry

No Freckleton, King, Clements, Hobson, Oldaker and Curtis in the squad.

Tyrer; Sheckleford, Palmer, Grimes, Horton; Jones, Naylor; Mandeville, Banks, Dobra; Grigg.

Subs: Williams, Jacobs, Colclough, Berry, Quigley.

Fri, 08 Mar, 2024, 12:25 GMT

Our predicted Spireites line-up

Tyrer; Sheckleford, Williams, Grimes, Horton; Jones, Naylor; Mandeville, Banks, Dobra; Grigg.

Subs: Palmer, Oldaker, Colclough, Berry, Quigley.

Fri, 08 Mar, 2024, 12:22 GMT

Spireites injury news

Ryan Colclough is available for selection after two months out with an ankle injury.

Joe Quigley is also back after his partner gave birth to a baby girl last week.

Jeff King (back spasm) is a doubt.

Miguel Freckleton (hamstring) is definitely out.

Thu, 07 Mar, 2024, 17:41 GMT

Bromley and Barnet

Are not in league action but they actually face each other in the FA Trophy quarter-finals.

The full ties are:

Bromley v Barnet

Gateshead v Peterborough Sports

Macclesfield v Coalville Town

Wealdstone v Solihull Moors

Thu, 07 Mar, 2024, 17:39 GMT

Today's other National League fixtures

Aldershot Town v Oldham Athletic

Altrincham v Woking

FC Halifax Town v Boreham Wood

Kidderminster Harriers v York City

Maidenhead United v Dorking Wanderers

Rochdale v Oxford City

Southend United v Dagenham & Redbridge

Thu, 07 Mar, 2024, 17:37 GMT

One to watch

For Fylde is Nick Haughton, who has 14 league goals in 37 appearances.

Jonathan Ustabasi is another dangerman. The winger has 12, including one against Town in August.

Thu, 07 Mar, 2024, 17:36 GMT

Coasters in red-hot form

Today's opponents have won six, drawn two and lost two from their last 10 games, giving them 20 points.

They are second in the form table behind Ebbsfleet United on goal difference.

The team in third? Chesterfield, who also have 20 points.

So two of the top three in-form sides clash today.

Thu, 07 Mar, 2024, 17:32 GMT

Match officials

Referee: Michael Crusham (he was in charge for Chesterfield's 6-1 FA Trophy win agaibst Southport this season).

Assistant referee: Luis Martin

Assistant referee: Tom Bowkett

Fourth official: Callum Jones

