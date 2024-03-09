Chesterfield v AFC Fylde LIVE: Spireites taking commanding lead in National League clash
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Chesterfield 4 v 1 AFC Fylde: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
Third Town sub - 78 mins
Dobra off, Berry on.
Double Town sub - 72 mins
Colclough and Jacobs replace Dobra and Mandeville.
GOOOAAAAALLLL!!! 4-1
PALMER!!!
Chesterfield go 4-1 up. Palmer heads in Mandeville's corner at the back post. A hat-trick of assists for Mandeville.
Goal for Fylde: 3-1
Just moments after seeing his penalty saved, Ormerod gets his goal with a lob over Tyrer. 3-1.
Tyrer saves it!!!
It remains 3-0. Tyrer dives low to his left to keep out Ormerod's penalty!
Penalty to Fylde
Looks like it was given for handball.
Ormerod to take...
GOOOAAAAALLL!!! 3-0
GRIGG!!!
And just like that, it's 3-0. Mandeville grabs his second assist of the day, crossing for Grigg to chest in from close-range.
An hour gone.
GOOOAAAAALLLL!!! 2-0
Scramble in the box
From a Chesterfield corner but Naylor could not turn it in and Fylde scramble it to safety.
Back underway!
The second-half is underway!