Chesterfield v AFC Fylde LIVE: Spireites taking commanding lead in National League clash

Chesterfield will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they host in-form AFC Fylde today (3pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 9th Mar 2024, 06:00 GMT
Updated 9th Mar 2024, 16:19 GMT
Chesterfield v AFC Fylde - live updates.Chesterfield v AFC Fylde - live updates.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Chesterfield 4 v 1 AFC Fylde: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

16:37 GMT

Third Town sub - 78 mins

Dobra off, Berry on.

16:32 GMT

Double Town sub - 72 mins

Colclough and Jacobs replace Dobra and Mandeville.

16:31 GMT

GOOOAAAAALLLL!!! 4-1

PALMER!!!

Chesterfield go 4-1 up. Palmer heads in Mandeville's corner at the back post. A hat-trick of assists for Mandeville.

16:29 GMT

Goal for Fylde: 3-1

Just moments after seeing his penalty saved, Ormerod gets his goal with a lob over Tyrer. 3-1.

16:28 GMT

Tyrer saves it!!!

It remains 3-0. Tyrer dives low to his left to keep out Ormerod's penalty!

16:28 GMT

Penalty to Fylde

Looks like it was given for handball.

Ormerod to take...

16:19 GMT

GOOOAAAAALLL!!! 3-0

GRIGG!!!

And just like that, it's 3-0. Mandeville grabs his second assist of the day, crossing for Grigg to chest in from close-range.

An hour gone.

16:18 GMT

GOOOAAAAALLLL!!! 2-0

JONES/NAYLOR!!!

Chesterfield double their lead on 55 minutes. Jones' shot from the edge of the area finds its way in via a deflection. Naylor claiming it. Would be Jones' first goal for the club if so. 2-0.

16:09 GMT

Scramble in the box

From a Chesterfield corner but Naylor could not turn it in and Fylde scramble it to safety.

16:04 GMT

Back underway!

The second-half is underway!

