Chesterfield v AFC Fylde LIVE: Spireites predicted line-up, odds and referee for National League clash
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Chesterfield 0 v 0 AFC Fylde: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
Our predicted Spireites line-up
Tyrer; Sheckleford, Williams, Grimes, Horton; Jones, Naylor; Mandeville, Banks, Dobra; Grigg.
Subs: Palmer, Oldaker, Colclough, Berry, Quigley.
Spireites injury news
Ryan Colclough is available for selection after two months out with an ankle injury.
Joe Quigley is also back after his partner gave birth to a baby girl last week.
Jeff King (back spasm) is a doubt.
Miguel Freckleton (hamstring) is definitely out.
Bromley and Barnet
Are not in league action but they actually face each other in the FA Trophy quarter-finals.
The full ties are:
Bromley v Barnet
Gateshead v Peterborough Sports
Macclesfield v Coalville Town
Wealdstone v Solihull Moors
Today's other National League fixtures
Aldershot Town v Oldham Athletic
Altrincham v Woking
FC Halifax Town v Boreham Wood
Kidderminster Harriers v York City
Maidenhead United v Dorking Wanderers
Rochdale v Oxford City
Southend United v Dagenham & Redbridge
One to watch
For Fylde is Nick Haughton, who has 14 league goals in 37 appearances.
Jonathan Ustabasi is another dangerman. The winger has 12, including one against Town in August.
Coasters in red-hot form
Today's opponents have won six, drawn two and lost two from their last 10 games, giving them 20 points.
They are second in the form table behind Ebbsfleet United on goal difference.
The team in third? Chesterfield, who also have 20 points.
So two of the top three in-form sides clash today.
Match officials
Referee: Michael Crusham (he was in charge for Chesterfield's 6-1 FA Trophy win agaibst Southport this season).
Assistant referee: Luis Martin
Assistant referee: Tom Bowkett
Fourth official: Callum Jones
The odds
Chesterfield: 1/3
Draw: 4/1
Fylde: 6/1
(Sky Bet)
It's matchday!
Welcome to our live blog as Chesterfield host AFC Fylde in the National League.
Stay tuned as we bring you eveything you need to know.