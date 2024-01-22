Chesterfield’s coaching team used Saturday to scout some of their upcoming opponents after the match against Barnet was postponed.

The Spireites were set to take on the third-placed Bees at 5.30pm in front of the TNT Sports cameras but the game was called-off on Friday evening because of a frozen pitch at The Hive.

Town made a decision to delay their trip down south and in the end it was a wise one.

Coach Danny Webb explained: "We were sat here waiting to leave for about three or four hours because we were a waiting for a referee to go and assess the pitch. So as it dragged on you just felt that maybe it was better that it was off because it just dents your preparation a little bit.”

Chesterfield manager Paul Cook.

The players were given Saturday off but they were back in on Sunday to start preparaing for the game against Woking on Tuesday night.

"We were in on Sunday and we are in today,” Webb said on Monday. “We try to always have a two-day lead into games. With the Barnet game being off it was a good chance to get Sunday and Monday in before tomorrow.”

Despite not playing it turned out to be a good weekend for the Blues because second-placed Bromley conceded a late equaliser against Boreham Wood. It means Chesterfield are 11 points clear at the top and they still have two games in hand.

Webb added: "It was great that Bromley dropped another couple of points. We all kept an eye on that score.”

And the free Saturday allowed Webb and other members of the coaching team to cast their eye on upcoming opposition.