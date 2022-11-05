Chesterfield upset high-flying League Two Northampton Town in FA Cup

Armando Dobra’s superb curling strike found the top corner on 14 minutes and it proved to be the winner.

Kieron Bowie came closest to scoring for the Cobblers but he hit the post after going through one-on-one.

The visitors almost broke Spireites hearts when Bowie hit the woodwork in the dying seconds and Mitch Pinnock blasted over with the last kick of the game.

Armando Dobra and Darren Oldaker celebrate. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Northampton agonisingly missed out on promotion to League One on the final day of last season and they are currently third in League Two so this was a good scalp for the Blues.

It was a fantastic atmosphere and the win will surely give Chestefield even more belief in their league campaign.

The victory secures £41,000 in prize money and they go into the hat for Monday’s draw.

Manager Paul Cook showed he was taking the competition seriously by naming the same team that beat Gateshead in midweek.

The injury-hit Cobblers, who had a full week to prepare for this fixture, made three changes from their last-gasp 1-1 draw at Newport County. Max Dyche, 19, son of Spireites legend Sean, was an unused substitute.

Dobra’s brilliant strike was the difference at the break and Chesterfield could have been further in front had the final ball been better at times.

It was a fast-paced start but once any early nerves disappeared the Spireites settled down nicely and played some excellent football with lots of eye-catching combination play.

As well as his goal, Dobra was a menace as he glided past players with ease, while Joe Quigley led the line brilliantly.

Jeff King and Liam Mandeville linked-up effectively down the right, with a number of openings being created down that flank.

The visitors had their chances, the best falling to Bowie but he struck the post when he was played in one-on-one. Ben Fox had two others, one a soft header at the far post and another when he came close to sliding in a low cross, while Jon Guthrie got above Jamie Grimes but his header was cleared away from near the goal-line by Tyrone Williams.

As the half went on, frustrations grew towards referee Adam Herczeg and boss Cook was booked.

At the start of the second-half Grimes made a brilliant block to deny Pinnock from close-range.

Seconds later, Dobra looked to be in on goal but he delayed taking a shot and was eventually forced wide.

Chesterfield had the momentum at this point and were playing on the front-foot. Meanwhile, the Cobblers could not get going after the break and were guilty of some wayward passing and crossing.

But they did create a decent chance just after the hour, again it fell to Fox, but he fired straight at Ross Fitzsimons from around the penalty spot.

Chesterfield looked dangerous on the counter-attack, while up the other end Sam Hoskins, the top goalscorer in League Two, had been kept quiet all game but he flashed a dangerous, low ball across the six-yard box which just needed touching in but nobody had gambled.

There was almost late heartbreak as the visitors hit the crossbar through Boiwe and then Pinnock smashed the rebound over, which was the last kick of the game.